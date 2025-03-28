Texas Rangers Favorite in Tight AL West Race According to MLB Insider
The Texas Rangers are itching to get the season started, and opening day is set for Thursday against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers are already operating without two starting pitchers, as Jon Gray and Cody Bradford will start the season on the injured list. Even with those injuries, the Rangers are primed to make a run at the AL West.
It won’t be a simple quest. The Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros will have their say and similar to 2024 it will be a three-team battle to the end. Last season the Astros won the division and were the only AL West team to make the postseason.
Recently, one of baseball's top writers Mark Feinsand from MLB.com, offered his predictions for the upcoming season, including how he believes the Rangers will do this season.
Feinsand recently shared predictions on X (formerly Twitter)
Feinsand picked the Rangers to win the division, which would end their four-year strangehold on the top of the division. Worse for Astros fans — and perhaps to the delight of Rangers fans — the Mariners claim one of the three AL Wild Card berths. The Astros were shut out in his predictions.
Like the AL Central a year ago, which sent three teams to the postseason, the AL West looks like a three-team race. The Mariners bring back the best statistical starting rotation, though George Kirby will start the season on the injured list. But can their offense provide adequate run support? For that the Mariners need superstar Julio Rodríguez to bounce back from a subdued 2024 season.
The Rangers appear poised for another run. The additions of Jake Burger and Joc Pederson should help the offense. Re-signing starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, who will start opening day, is significant. But the return of Jacob deGrom is key. With a healthy deGrom, Jon Gray’s eventual comeback and the hopeful rise of Jack Leiter, the Rangers’ rotation can rival that of the Tigers, Phillies and Dodgers.
Additionally, a full season from shorstop Corey Seager and bounce-back seasons from outfielder Adolis García and second baseman Marcus Semien make the Rangers formidable in the West.
The Astros created a challenging offseason for themselves, allowing Alex Bregman to walk in free agency and trading Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs. Part of the return from that trade, top prospect Cam Smith, will be on the opening-day roster.
The Astros also moved long-time second baseman Jose Altuve to left field, which will allow Yordan Alvarez to be a full-time designated hitter and slot in Isaac Paredes at third badse.
The Astros’ rotation is also impressive, boasting Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown, Romel Blanco, Spencer Arrighetti and Hayden Wesneski.
But in Feinsand's view, the Rangers have done enough to win the AL West.