Texas Rangers Favorite in Tight AL West Race According to MLB Insider

For what it's worth, in 2024 I accurately predicted 4 of 6 AL playoff teams (BAL, KC, NYY, HOU), 5 of 6 NL playoff teams (LA, PHI, ATL, MIL, SD), and one BBWAA award winner (Pat Murphy). My 2024 World Series pick of the Orioles over the Braves, however, did not age well.