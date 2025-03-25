Another Astros Top Prospect Makes Opening Day Roster in Latest Decision
The Houston Astros made waves on Tuesday ahead of their 2025 season opener against the New York Mets on March 27 when it was revealed that Cam Smith made their Opening Day roster.
Acquired as part of the Kyle Tucker trade package, the 2024 first-round pick has had a meteoric rise in professional baseball, blasting his way to Double-A after just 27 minor league games with the Chicago Cubs last year before dominating spring training with the Astros.
That forced Houston's hand, and they will now be starting him in right field in Game 1 of the season.
But, Smith isn't the only star prospect who also made the Opening Day roster.
Per Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the organization's No. 5 prospect, Zach Dezenzo, has also made the team, beating out Cooper Hummel who was told he would not be included to start the year.
Dezenzo might have been the story of the spring if it weren't for Smith.
After making his Major League debut last season where he slashed .242/.277/.371 with two homers and eight RBI across his 15 games of action, the 24-year-old former 12th-round pick in the 2022 draft took his game to the next level during spring training.
Dezenzo finished Grapefruit League action slashing .391/.440/.630 with two homers and seven RBI in 18 games, looking much more comfortable and dangerous at the plate.
The inclusion of the versatile defender should not be taken lightly.
The Astros previously stated they would not add either Dezenzo or Smith to the Opening Day roster if they weren't going to get everyday at-bats, so this suggests both players will be featured prominently during the early part of the season.
How long they stay in The Show will be determined by how they play.
But the future is now for Houston, with Dezenzo and Smith joining Hunter Brown and Spencer Arrighetti on the Major League roster as this franchise moves into a new era.