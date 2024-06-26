'A Little Hiccup.' Texas Rangers Forced To Wait On Josh Jung's Return From Wrist Injury
The Josh Jung reunion with the Texas Rangers has been delayed.
Jung has left the club in Milwaukee and headed back to Texas with tendon inflammation, Rangers general manager Chris Young told reporters.
The inflammation is near the surgery site on his right wrist, which he had in early April after his hand was fractured by a pitch.
"It's really related to the buildup. We think it’ll calm down with a little bit of time and rest," Young told MLB.com. "Obviously, he's not going to be at full strength. He started his baseball buildup and irritated the tendon a little bit. We think we got the best-case-scenario news today and that it’ll calm down with a little bit of time and rest, at which point in a few days, we can evaluate and determine what the best way to build him back up is.”
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told reporters that it's possible Jung could rejoin the club on their road trip, which continues with a four-game series on Thursday in Baltimore.
Jung's delay is a little hiccup, Bochy said.
"Our expectation is we can get this under control in the next few days, and then hopefully — I don't know what the timeline will be — I'll let the medical team determine what the next steps are in terms of safely building him up and making sure that this is not a lingering issue.”
Bochy said he won't have a timetable for Jung until the medical staff evaluates Jung.
“I'll have more information once that happens. We think he's good, we just felt like this was the best thing to get him checked out," Bochy said. "We’ll get him evaluated and see where he’s at before we make the next move.”
Jung traveled with the club to Milwaukee to hit live batting practice in front of coaches and Young. If his wrist was deemed ready, he was expected to be activated during the road trip.
Jung missed all of spring training with a left calf strain but was ready by Opening Day. He was off to a great start, batting .412 with two home runs and six RBI in the first four games.
Jung has been beset by a rash of odd injuries since being drafted No. 8 overall out of Texas Tech in the 2019 MLB Draft. He missed five weeks with a left thumb fracture fielding a ground ball in August.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.