Rangers Would be Smart to Get These Three Christmas Gifts This Offseason

The Texas Rangers haven’t made much of a splash in free agency this offseason. Their fans are frustrated.

There’s still time to turn it around before spring training starts in February in Surprise, Ariz. But how do the Rangers do it? By thinking with their heart and not with their wallet.

If Texas wants to make the fan base happy and get them a great gift for Christmas, here are three options, from free agency to new contracts.

Bust the Budget: Sign Ranger Suárez

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If money is no object, then Suárez is probably the best bet. Just fork it over to the left-hander, who is 53-37 with a 3.38 ERA in his MLB career. While he spent his entire career with Philadelphia to this point, his last two seasons have been rock-solid, including an All-Star Game berth in 2024.

He’s started at least 22 games in each of the last four seasons. In that span he’s finished with a sub-4.00 ERA three times, thrown at least 150 innings three times and struck out at least 125 hitters three times. He’s done a stint on the injured list each season, but he always bounces back. He’s entering his age 30 season and he would slot in behind Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Jack Leiter, making him the top lefty in the rotation.

Lock it Down: Extend Wyatt Langford

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The left fielder is on the cusp of stardom. After adjusting to the Majors in 2024, his power numbers improved in 2025 to include a slash of .241/.344/.431 with a .775 OPS, including 22 home runs and 62 RBI. Only Corey Seager had better power numbers in last year’s lineup than Langford.

Langford is in his last year of pre-arbitration. He’s progressing toward All-Star status next season. If the Rangers want to avoid a messy arbitration or losing him in free agency in a few years, it’s time to get creative with a long-term deal. There are good templates out there, albeit for players that hadn’t played in the Majors when they signed.

Milwaukee outfielder Jackson Chourio signed an eight-year, $82 million deal before his MLB debut with escalators that could get him to $142.5 million over 10 years. That would be a good starting point for talks with Langford. He’s not represented by Scott Boras, so that’s a plus.

Get That Right-Handed Bat: Sign Rhys Hoskins

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Rangers could use some competition to push Jake Burger. They could also use a right-handed counterpoint at designated hitter along with Joc Pederson. He could also be an insurance policy in case Pederson or Burger struggle again.

Right now, he’s cheap power. He’s hit at least 20 home runs in five of his Major League seasons. As important, he fits the on-base percentage model that Texas is shooting for next season. His career OBP is .344 and, aside from 2024 season in which he had a .303 OBP, each season has been consistently in the .330-.340 range.

He’s not as position fixed as it seems. He’s played 165 games in left field, in addition to first base and DH. He could probably be had for less than $10 million in 2026 and he’s a solid fit for what Texas is trying to accomplish.

