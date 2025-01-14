Texas Rangers Have One Glaring Hole That Still Needs To Be Addressed in Free Agency
Coming off a World Series championship in 2023, the Texas Rangers fell incredibly short of expectations in 2024.
They won only 78 games, failing to even qualify for the postseason.
Looking to avoid that kind of let down again, the team has been aggressive this offseason in making moves to their roster. Those transactions have been received very positively to this point.
The lineup received an infusion of power with Joc Pederson signing in free agency and Jake Burger being acquired in trade. Kyle Higashioka is an underrated pickup behind the plate and retaining Nathan Eovaldi gives the team a potentially strong rotation.
Where they did the most work was on the relief pitcher staff.
The bullpen has been revamped with four players signed in free agency; Chris Martin, Hoby Milner, Jacob Webb and Shawn Armstrong. Via trade, they acquired lefties Robert Garcia and Mason Molina in trades with the Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers.
That is an impressive amount of bullpen depth the team has added, pinpointing an area of the team that needed to be improved. However, the job is not yet done when it comes to their stable of relief pitchers.
There is one glaring need that remains; the closer’s spot.
Last season the team received incredible production from Kirby Yates at the end of games, but he hit free agency this offseason. The same occurred for David Robertson, who remains effective heading into his age-40 season.
Both of them remain free agents and retaining either would help plug what is their biggest remaining hole.
If they are hesitant to bring them back because of their age, as Yates is going to be 38 years old, there are other options available.
The only top-of-the-market relief pitcher who has signed a deal thus far is Jeff Hoffman, who joined the Toronto Blue Jays. Tanner Scott, most recently of the San Diego Padres, and Carlos Estevez of the Philadelphia Phillies, both remain available along with the former Rangers duo.
Given how much money Texas has shed from their payroll this offseason, some money should be available to spend on a closer.
With their aspirations of becoming contenders again, it would be a huge risk heading into the year without an experienced late-game pitcher. Their depth is impressive, but none of the players they added have much experience in high-leverage situations as a closer.
Someone could certainly emerge, but it would benefit them by adding one more piece to the puzzle, which would cement their status as the No. 1 team in the American League West.