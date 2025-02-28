Texas Rangers Have ‘One of the Best Pitchers in the World’ Says Front Office Exec
The Texas Rangers knew they were taking a massive risk when they signed starting pitcher Jacob deGrom away from the New York Mets in free agency ahead of the 2023 season.
The two sides agreed to a massive five-year, $185 million contract, one of the largest in baseball history in free agency.
It wasn’t a case of whether deGrom was worthy of such a hefty price tag. His resume spoke for itself.
The Rookie of the Year Award in 2014. A two-time Cy Young Award winner, four-time All-Star and the ERA champ in 2018 with a microscopic 1.70.
deGrom has been arguably the most dominant pitcher of his generation. Skill wasn’t an issue, it was his lack of availability.
In his final three years with the Mets, he made only 38 starts; that includes the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season when he made 11 starts.
Unfortunately for the Rangers, the biggest concern he had when he hit free agency, his health, has been an issue since signing that deal.
He made six starts in his first season with the club before having to undergo Tommy John surgery. That kept him sidelined for about 17 months before he returned at the end of the 2024 campaign to make three starts.
That was a major step in the process for deGrom, as he didn’t have to spend the entire offseason leading into 2025 rehabbing. Instead, he was able to focus on his craft and building things back up to where they were previously.
A healthy winter has now led into a healthy spring and excitement surrounding the star pitcher and the team.
Despite making only nine starts through two years, people within the organization are thrilled that he is part of the squad.
“He is one of the best pitchers in the world and having him healthy at the top of our rotation sets us up for success,” said Texas president of baseball operations Chris Young, via Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required).
deGrom hasn’t made 30-plus starts, let alone even reaching the 20 start plateau, since 2019. It could certainly be a risk expecting him to return to that level of a workhorse as he is set to turn 37 years old in June given his relative lack of work over the last five years.
But if he can find a way to make even 25 starts, it would be a huge boost for the team.
There is certainly no doubt about his ability, as he has remained on par with Texas in terms of production as he was at the height of his ability with New York.