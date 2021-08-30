Rangers History Today: Dave Nelson Steals All The Bases

Dave Nelson, one of the original Rangers, did something on this day that only two other MLB players had done since 1928.

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Dave Nelson did something that only two other Major League players had done before him since 1928. It took just one inning to do it.

On August 30, 1974, the Rangers were in the midst of their first American League West race since the move from Washington D.C., and the Rangers hosted Cleveland. Texas was doing everything possible to climb back into the race, as they were 7 1/2 games back entering the game.

Nelson did his part, as he became the third player since 1928 to steal second base, third base and home plate in the same inning. The stolen bases were Nos. 21, 22 and 23 on the season for Nelson. He accomplished the feat off the Cleveland battery of pitcher Dick Bosman and catcher Dave Duncan.

Bosman, of course, was a former Rangers pitcher who has since moved on to Cleveland and would eventually be Johnny Oates’ pitching coach with the Rangers in the mid-1990s. Duncan would become a pitching coach himself, serving as Tony LaRussa’s right-hand man in four different stops, earning four World Series rings.

Nelson’s thievery didn’t help, as the Rangers lost, 7-3.

Nelson was one of the ‘Original Rangers,’ as he joined the Washington Senators in 1970 and then came with the team when the franchise moved to Arlington prior to the 1972 season. Nelson played nearly 10 years in the Majors, making one All-Star game appearance, which came in 1973 with the Rangers. He hit .244 and had just 244 RBI. He stole 187 bases for his career, including a career high 51 with the Rangers in 1972.

After retirement, he carved out a career as a coach with several teams, most notably on LaRussa’s staff with the White Sox in the early 1980s. He also spent time as a broadcaster with Kansas City, Milwaukee, Cleveland and the Chicago Cubs. For a brief time he served as the Brewers’ primary play-by-play man while Bob Uecker was recovering from surgery. Nelson died in 2018 in Milwaukee at age 73.

Also on this date…

August 30, 1991: The Rangers traded third baseman Steve Buechele to the Pittsburgh Pirates for pitcher Kurt Miller and a player to be named later, which became pitcher Hector Fajardo.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add.

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook