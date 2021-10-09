Rangers History Today: A 14-Inning Win in the ALDS

On this day, the Texas Rangers took a commanding 2-0 lead in the 2015 American League Division Series, beating the Toronto Blue Jays in 14 innings.

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers clinched their second straight victory in the 2015 American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The game on Oct. 9, 2015 took 14 innings, but the Rangers claimed the 6-4 win at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, giving Texas its second straight road win of the series and putting them in position to sweep the series.

The game was tied 4-4 after nine innings. In the 14th, the Rangers hit three straight two-out singles off Blue Jays reliever LaTroy Hawkins, the last of which scored the tie-breaking run. Liam Hendricks then relieved Hawkins and gave up another run off a single by Delino DeShields.

From there, Ross Ohlendorf pitched a scoreless 14th to clinch his first save of the postseason and gave the Rangers a commanding 2-0 lead in the series. Keone Kela ended up getting the win for the Rangers.

At the time, it was the second-longest game in ALDS history and the fourth longest (by innings) in division series history.

Also on this date …

Oct. 9, 1999: The New York Yankees defeated the Texas Rangers, 3-0, at The Ballpark in Arlington in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. The Yankees swept the series and the Rangers scored just one run in the entire three-game set. It was the Rangers’ ninth straight postseason loss.

Oct. 9, 2010: The Rangers returned home with a 2-0 lead in the 2010 ALDS. But, the Tampa Bay Rays avoided the sweep, winning Game 3, 6-3. Ian Kinsler and Nelson Cruz each hit their second home runs of the postseason.

Oct. 9, 2016: The Toronto Blue Jays swept the Rangers with a 7-6, 10-inning win in Game 3 of the ALDS in Arlington. The Blue Jays scored the winning run when Josh Donaldson scored from second base on Rougned Odor’s error while trying to turn a double play. Odor and Elvis Andrus homered in the game.

