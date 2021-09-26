September 26, 2021
Publish date:

Rangers History Today: Harrah's First 20/20 Season

Toby Harrah and the Texas Rangers were playing out the 1975 season when set another team milestone.
Author:

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Toby Harrah added another first to his career with the Rangers.

On September 26, 1975, the Rangers were winding down a tumultuous season that saw them fire Billy Martin midseason and replace him with Frank Lucchesi. By this point in the season, the Rangers were well out of the American League West race and were beginning a season-ending three-game set with the Kansas City Royals at Arlington Stadium.

But Harrah wasn’t done playing just yet.

Harrah hit his 20th home run of the season in the contest, a two-run shot off Royals starter Dennis Leonard in the sixth inning. The Rangers lost the game, 8-6, but Harrah accomplished something no Ranger had to that point.

With his home run, he became the first Ranger to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases in a season. He accomplished the feat again two seasons later, in 1977.

Rangers History Today: Harrah's First 20/20 Season

Harrah’s 1975 season ended with him hitting .293 with 20 home runs and 93 RBI. Earlier that season, Harrah made his second All-Star Game appearance and finished 15th in American League Most Valuable Player voting. It was the highest he ever finished in MVP voting.

Among the Rangers that season, first baseman Mike Hargrove was the only regular with a better batting average than Harrah, as Hargrove finished with a mark of .303. The left-handed hitter was coming off a 1974 in which he was named the AL Rookie of the Year, and earned his first All-Star Game nod in 1975 alongside Harrah.

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add. 

