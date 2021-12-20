Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rangers History Today: The Winning Bid for Yu Darvish

    The Rangers were looking for pitching to put them over the top, and they went overseas to grab one of the game's most sought-after arms.
    Author:

    On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers landed one of the game’s most coveted foreign players.

    On Dec. 19, 2011, fresh off a pair of World Series appearances and looking for a difference-maker in the starting rotation, the Rangers won the bidding war for Japanese pitching star Yu Darvish. After becoming a star pitcher for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, Darvish was one of the most sought-after arms of the 2011-12 offseason.

    The process to acquire a Japanese used to be quite tricky. For Japanese players who want to move from Nippon Professional Baseball to Major League Baseball before they’re free agents, they have to go through a posting system, which—at the time—allowed MLB teams to bid on those players.

    The Rangers made the winning bid—a whopping $51.7 million, which broke the record of $51.1 million that Boston paid for Daisuke Matsuzaka in 2006. But, all the Rangers’ winning bid did was give them 30 days to negotiate with Darvish. The Rangers were able to get a deal done in the 30-day window, signing Darvish to a six-year, $60 million contract.

    Darvish lit baseball on fire as a rookie in 2012, going 16-9 with a 3.90 ERA and struck out 221 hitters. He was an All-Star who finished third in American League Rookie of the Year voting. In 2013, he led the AL with 277 strikeouts and went 13-9 with a 2.83 ERA. That was his best season, as he reached the All-Star game again and was the runner up in AL Cy Young voting.

    Recommended Articles

    Jan 20, 2012; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish poses for a photo with manager Ron Washington and general manager Jon Daniels after a press conference at Rangers Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    Play

    Rangers History Today: The Winning Bid for Yu Darvish

    The Rangers were looking for pitching to put them over the top, and they went overseas to grab one of the game's most sought-after arms.

    44 seconds ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a home run during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    Play

    Potential Post-Lockout Roster Additions, Part I: Rangers Trade For Matt Olson

    In this series, we're looking at potential signings or trades the Texas Rangers could make once the lockout is over.

    Dec 18, 2021
    Texas Rangers
    Play

    Rangers History Today: The John Wetteland Signing

    The Rangers needed help in the ninth inning, and on this day they went out and got a World Series MVP

    Dec 16, 2021

    Injuries began to catch up with Darvish in 2014, but he went 10-7 in 22 starts. He missed the entire 2015 season due to Tommy John surgery and returned in 2016 in late May and completed the season 7-5 in 17 starts.

    Finally, in 2017, the Rangers—who were heading toward a rebuild—decided to deal Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers after he went 6-9 in 22 starts.

    With the Rangers, Darvish went 52-39 with a 3.42 ERA and 960 strikeouts. During that time he reached 500 career strikeouts faster than any pitcher, in terms of innings pitched.

    Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add. 

    Make sure to like SI's 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

    Jan 20, 2012; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish poses for a photo with manager Ron Washington and general manager Jon Daniels after a press conference at Rangers Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers History Today: The Winning Bid for Yu Darvish

    44 seconds ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a home run during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Potential Post-Lockout Roster Additions, Part I: Rangers Trade For Matt Olson

    Dec 18, 2021
    Texas Rangers
    News

    Rangers History Today: The John Wetteland Signing

    Dec 16, 2021
    Rob Manfred / Tony Clark
    News

    Why The MLB Lockout Won't End Anytime Soon

    Dec 16, 2021
    Sep 15, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns former running back and 1998 Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams signs autographs at the ESPN Heisman House at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers History Today: Texas Runs After Ricky Williams

    Dec 15, 2021
    May 1974; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Texas Rangers pitcher Ferguson Jenkins throws during the 1974 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers History Today: Reunited With Fergie Jenkins

    Dec 14, 2021
    Marcus Semien / Corey Seager
    News

    Reviewing 2022 Rangers Payroll After Recording Spending Spree

    Dec 13, 2021
    Rob Manfred / Tony Clark
    News

    MLB's Free Agent Frenzy Could Be Trumped When Lockout Ends

    Dec 12, 2021
    Aug 16, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) watches game action against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers 2022 Roster Projection 3.0.2: Could Kershaw Actually Come Home?

    Dec 10, 2021