Five Rangers Prospects That Could Contribute to Bullpen Next Season

The Texas Rangers have made it clear they want to build a contender even though they won’t spend what they have the past few years.

That has driven the decisions the organization has already made in free agency with the signings of Tyler Alexander, Alexis Diaz and the re-signing of Chris Martin. But Texas could also have internal candidates that could be a part of the solution next season. during a call with media earlier this week, general manager Ross Fenstermaker listed five prospects — two with Major League experience — that could help the Rangers’ bullpen in 2026.

Emiliano Teodo

Teodo is the Rangers’ No. 14 prospect per MLB Pipeline and was moved to the 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. He played in the 2024 MLB Futures Game and started for the American League. But last season the Rangers converted him to a full-time reliever.

It wasn’t always pretty. He went 3-2 with a 7.20 ERA in 27 games, with 38 strikeouts and 29 walks in 30 innings. He had three holds and only one save chance. He spent roughly half the season injured so Texas sent him to the Arizona Fall League, and he made the Fall Stars Game. He had two saves in four games with a 2.25 ERA. That’s what the Rangers are hoping for from the 24-year-old and some point.

Marc Church

The Rangers gave him a shot to start last season and his numbers were OK — a 3.86 ERA in five games with 4.2 innings. He was underwater with his command, as he walked six and struck out five, and that got him sent back to Triple-A Round Rock. Then injuries limited him to eight appearances with a 0-1 record and a 9.82 ERA.

Church is going to have to prove he’s ready for another shot in spring training. If he doesn’t make the opening-day roster, he must stay healthy and ready. A part of the Rangers’ organization since 2019, this could be his last shot. He is still the organization’s No. 25 prospect.

Jose Corniell

The Rangers gave him the same treatment they gave Church at the end of 2024 — an appearance on the final weekend of the regular season. He gave up three hits and four runs (three earned) in 1.2 innings against Cleveland. He struck out one and walked one. He’s ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Rangers system, and he’s been treated mostly as a starter. Before his promotion the right-hander was 1-2 with a 1.89 ERA in 13 games, with 41 strikeouts and nine walks in 38 innings.

What treatment Corniell gets next season depends on his performance and what else the Rangers are able sign for the starting rotation.

Winston Santos

The Rangers’ No. 4 prospect also went to the Arizona Fall League and was named a Fall Star. He went 2-1 with a 4.42 ERA in five games (two starts) in 18.1 innings. Santos also missed time due to injuries and did not factor into a decision in his six starts, while he had a 6.75 ERA. He struck out 26 and walked seven in 17.1 innings.

Santos has been a starter his entire minor league career. In 2024 he went 11-6 with a 3.67 ERA in 22 starts, with 138 strikeouts and 34 walks in 110.1 innings. He may not be ready for an opening-day spot, but he’s the type of pitcher who could get a midseason call-up. He’s already on the 40-man roster.

Leandro Lopez

Lopez is the Rangers’ No. 29 prospect and was also moved to the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. Unlike the others listed, he was a part-time starter in the organization until last season, when he moved to being a full-time starter. He thrived, as he went 3-4 with a 2.40 ERA in 23 games (22 starts) with 116 strikeouts and 41 walks in 101.1 innings.

He hasn’t pitched above Double-A Frisco. That could hinder him making an opening-day bullpen unless he shows an aptitude for getting Major League hitters out during spring training. The longer he stays in camp, the better his chances become.

