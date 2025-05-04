Texas Rangers Likely Without Injured Starter Long After Activation Date
ARLINGTON, Texas — On paper, injured Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kumar Rocker’s activation date from the 15-day injured list is Thursday.
Don’t count on it.
On Sunday, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said it would be at least 10 days before the right-hander is ready to get on a mound as he works his way back from a right shoulder impingement.
He also said that Rocker and left-hander Cody Bradford, who has been out since the start of the season with a left elbow sprain, are on similar tracks to get back on the mound.
He wouldn’t put an exact timeline on Rocker’s return, though the 25-year-old did throw from flat ground this week. But if his recovery tracks like a normal pitcher’s recovery and build-up, it could look something like this, once he’s cleared:
Getting back on a mound to test the arm and makes sure there is no residual impact from the injury;
A bullpen session or two, followed by a live batting practice to simulate game action:
Then, at least one rehab start in the minor leagues before a call-up to the Majors.
Bochy indicated that Rocker would likely need at least one rehab game. Given that he hasn’t thrown in a game since April 23 against the Athletics, and the potential timeline to build up for the rehab, it’s possible Rocker may get at least two rehab starts. Rehab starts usually come with one-week breaks.
Logically, it could be June before Rocker is ready to be called up.
Rocker only pitched 1.2 innings in his last start against the Athletics, as he gave up seven hits, five earned runs and one walk. He only struck out two.
He is 1-3 with an 8.10 ERA this season, with his only win coming at home. In fact, Rocker has been a much better pitcher at Globe Life Field than he has away from home. In his two home starts, he gave up a combined four earned runs. In his three road starts he allowed 15.
Texas doesn’t need to rush Rocker back. The Rangers just got Jack Leiter back from the 15-day injured list last weekend. With Nathan Eovaldi, Jacob deGrom, Tyler Mahle and Patrick Corbin, Texas has one of the best rotations in baseball right now.
Having Rocker on stand-by would be a luxury — once the 2022 first-round pick is healthy and ready to go.