Texas Rangers Minor League Report: Prospect Jack Leiter on Strikeout Tear
The minor league affiliates for the Texas Rangers went into Tuesday with an overall record of 267-217 (.552). The Double-A Frisco RoughRiders are leading the Texas League, while the ACL Rangers are setting the pace in the Arizona Complex League West.
Here’s a rundown of each Rangers affiliate plus the latest minor league transactions:
Round Rock Express
Triple-A, Pacific Coast League East (10-10, 47-47, 3rd, 13.5 GB)
Round Rock enjoyed an off day yesterday after a 2-1 series victory over Oklahoma City…the .500 Express are 5-5 in their last 10 games, 25-25 at home, 22-22 on the road, and 47-47 overall…RHP Jack Leiter has punched-out 21 batters over his last three starts (13.2 IP) to improve his season total to 87 ranking 5th among PCL pitchers…Round Rock is back in action tonight as they travel to Albuquerque to begin a 6-game set against the Isotopes with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 p.m. CT.
Frisco RoughRiders
Double-A, Texas League South (12-9, 56-34, 1st, 2.0 GA)
Frisco was off yesterday after dropping 2 of 3 at Wichita over the weekend…Frisco still owns the best record in the Texas league (56-34), and holds a 2 games lead over Midland (54-36) in the TEX League South…C Liam Hicks has hit safely in 8 straight and in 12 of his last 15 contests…RHP Emiliano Teodo has yielded 1 earned-run or less in 10 of his last 11, and 12 of his 15 total starts this season posting a 1.77 ERA (71.1 IP)…3B Cody Freeman ranks among Texas League hitters in TB (T2nd, 135), XBH (3rd, 32), 2B (T3rd, 21), and H (T4th, 82)…the Riders’ begin a 6-game series against Tulsa tonight at 7:05 p.m. CT.
Hickory Crawdads
High-A, South Atlantic League South (13-11, 41-49, 4th, 9.5 GB)
Hickory enjoyed an off day yesterday following its three-game series sweep over Greensboro…the Rangers’ top prospect (MLB Pipeline) SS Sebastian Walcott has hit safely in 5 straight and in 10 of 12 games in July, slashing .318/.388/.500/.888 (14-44) this month, all of which are team highs…LHP Mitch Bratt has allowed only 1 run (earned) in 3 games (12.2 IP) in July to lower his ERA from 3.81 to 3.27…Hickory will host Greenville tonight at 6:00 p.m. CT in the first of a 6-game set where RHP Aidan Curry (1-7, 7.34) is set to toe the slab.
Down East Wood Ducks
Low-A, Carolina League North (9-14, 44-44, 5th, 9.0 GB)
Down East was off yesterday after dropping 2 of 3 at Delmarva over the weekend…despite posting a .500 record, the Wood Ducks are 27-14 when playing at home this season…3B Esteban Mejia has recorded a hit in 9 of 12 games and is slashing .317/.378/.512/.890 (13-41) in July…1B Arturo Disla ranks among qualified Carolina Hitters in HR (1st, 4), TB (1st, 31), H (T2nd, 17), SLG (4th, .534), and RBI (T4th, 11) in the month of July…RHP Jose Gonzalez has surrendered 3 runs (earned) through 3 starts in July (15.0 IP) to post a 1.80 ERA this month…Down East takes on Fayetteville tonight at 5:30 p.m. CT in the first of a six-game series.
ACL Rangers
Arizona Complex League West (35-22, 1st, 10.0 GA)
The ACL Rangers outlasted the ACL Royals 4-3, in Surprise, AZ, on Monday night…LF Jose De Jesus (1-for-3, 3B, RBI, BB, SB) legged out a leadoff triple and later scored to put the ACL Rangers on the board…DH Pablo Guerrero (2-for-5, 2B, HR, RBI) had a pair of extra-base hits, including a game-tying homer (solo) in the 6th…LHP Justin Sanchez (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO, 0 HR) tossed a scoreless opening frame…RHP Kyle Larsen (W, 4.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 SO) picked up the win (now 2-0) yielding 3 runs on 2 hits in 4.0 innings…LHP Michael Trausch (Sv., 0.1 IP, SO) closed the door for the ACL Rangers, fanning the only batter he faced to secure his 1st save of the season.
Minor League Transactions
- Peter Solomon reinstated from Development List (Round Rock)
- Aneudis Mejia returned from rehab, reinstated from 60-Day Injured List (Down East), and transferred from Down East to Arizona. (7/22)
- Justin Sanchez begins MiLB Rehab Assignment in Arizona (7/22)
