Texas Rangers Minor Leaguer Who Nearly Died Retires from Baseball
Pitcher Tyler Zombro announced his retirement from baseball on Friday. The Texas Rangers minor leaguer made an amazing recovery from an in-game accident that nearly killed him while he was with the Tampa Bay Rays’ organization in 2021.
He made the announcement on social media, saying it was “time.”
“This is a post I’ve dreaded…. but it’s time. The last 3+ years have been difficult within my playing career, as I have fought consistent nerve issues since my head injury in ‘21. I find more joy in helping others vs. helping myself, and it’s time to do that full-time now.”
The 29-year-old was on the roster at Triple-A Round Rock this season but had not pitched. He was on the team’s 60-day injured list. He signed with the Rangers before the 2023 season and went to Round Rock and pitched in two games, where he had no ERA in two innings.
He spent most of 2023 on the injured list as well.
The fact that Zombro was on a roster at all was a miracle. The former Tampa Rays Rays prospect was pitching for Triple-A Durham in June of 2021 when an opposing hitter connected with his sinking fastball and hit it 104 mph into Zombro’s head, just above his right ear.
Zombro lost consciousness immediately, fell face-first and had a seizure. ESPN’s Jeff Passan did a feature on Zombro and didn’t show the incident, but it showed many players in the game on one knee and deeply concerned about their teammate.
He was rushed to Duke University Hospital for surgery to repair a skull fracture, which included 16 titanium plates and 36 screws to repair the damage. Incredibly, he was conscious the next day and went home several days later.
The nerve damage Zombro referenced in his post was a result of the incident.
Zombro required physical therapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy but was cleared to return to baseball in 2022, which he did with the Bulls. He pitched two games with Durham and had a 13.50 ERA.
Zombro was an undrafted free agent out of George Mason who signed with the Rays in 2017. He was named the Rays’ minor league relief pitcher of the year in 2019 after going 2-1 with a 2.29 ERA in 49 games with 11 saves in 13 changes.