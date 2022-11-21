The Texas Rangers are looking for a middle-of-the-order bat, and the former Mariner has shown some pop.

The Texas Rangers pursuit of another hitter in free agency has led them to Seattle outfielder who missed a good portion of last season with an ankle injury.

The Athletic reported that the Rangers have shown interest in Mitch Haniger, a six-year veteran who broke in with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016 and spent 2017-22 with the Mariners, who reached the playoff last season.

It’s unlikely the Mariners will re-sign Haniger, as they have a glut of outfield options and just traded for Teoscar Hernandez to install in right field alongside newly-minter American League Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez in center field.

The Rangers expect to have Adolis García in right field next season. Leody Taveras is the incumbent in center field, while rookie Bubba Thompson is the incumbent in left field.

Haniger missed three months of the 2022 season with an ankle injury and ended up batting .246/.308/.429/.737 with 11 home runs and 34 RBI.

He has, in the past, wielded a bat with power and can hit for average.

Haniger is a .261 lifetime hitter, and his best overall seasons were in his first two seasons with Seattle. In 2017 he hit .282 with 16 home runs and 47 RBI. He followed that with a .285 season in 2018, with 26 home runs and 93 RBI.

While his batting average dropped to .253 in 2021, he set career highs with 39 home runs and 100 RBI.

The Rangers have stated a goal of finding a middle-of-the-order bat to complement their core of hitters from last season. García, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe all hit at least 25 home runs last season, while Lowe earned the American League’s Silver Slugger award at first base.

An unexpected bat hit the market last week when the Los Angeles Dodgers non-tendered outfielder Cody Bellinger, a former National League Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player. There is no reported interest from the Rangers, but his agent, Scott Boras, told The Athletic that Bellinger, who is just 27, is looking for a one-year deal.

Plenty of movement could happen at the annual winter meetings, which will take place Dec. 4-7 in San Diego.

