Texas Rangers City Connect Uniforms, Peagle Slammed by ESPN
The Texas Rangers are not in a good way right now, having lost three consecutive series for the first time this season. The reigning World Series champs have dropped seven of nine and are at .500 (24-24) going into a six-game road trip that starts Tuesday night at the streaking Philadelphia Phillies.
Yes, the Rangers don’t look good on the field at present.
And that seems to include their uniforms, too. A review of every team’s City Connect uniforms by ESPN.com dropped recently and the Texas alternate duds – released to great fanfare locally last season – are seen as, well, duds.
From ESPN, with grade from ESPN MLB writer David Schoenfield:
Debut: April 21, 2023
Design inspiration: This is a design packed with Texas tributes, from its "TX" logo to numerous references to Lone Star State history. There's even a "peagle" patch, which combines the mascots of the minor league Fort Worth Panthers and Dallas Eagles.
Schoenfield's grade: D. Just too much going on here, from the mythical peagle to the gothic lettering (nothing says "Texas" like a font from the Middle Ages) to the too-large logo on the cap.
The Rangers wear their Nike-designed City Connects every Friday home game. While they may be panned by ESPN, any casual scan of the crowd at Globe Life Field shows plenty of City Connect caps and jerseys worn by fans.
These unis were also part of the story during the Texas’ magical 2023 season that ended with the first championship in franchise history. So no matter that the critics think, the City Connects (and the peagle) will have a soft spot in the hearts of Rangers fans forever.
