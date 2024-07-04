Texas Rangers Outslugged By San Diego Padres As Bullpen Falters
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers continued to slug, to an extent, but their pitching failed to hold down the San Diego Padres in a 6-4 loss Wednesday night at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers scored three times in the third and another run in the fourth to take a 4-2 lead, but the Padres scored a run in the fifth, sixth, and two more in the seventh on a two-run home run from David Peralta to snap the tie.
The Rangers' two-game win streak was snapped as the Padres evened the series ahead of the 1:35 p.m. Thursday finale.
Texas continued to hit for multiple extra-base hits, but they were all confined to their three-run third when Jonah Heim, Corey Seager, and Josh Smith doubled to give the Rangers a 3-2 lead.
The Rangers bullpen faltered, however, which was forced into early action after starter Jon Gray was pulled with two on and no outs with a 4-2 lead in the 5th.
The big blow came against Dane Dunning, who took over for Jacob Latz in the sixth, who had replaced Jose Leclerc after he put the leadoff batter on with a hit-by-pitch.
Dunning was charged with two runs on three hits in 2 1/3 innings.
Marcus Semien, who was 0 for 4 with a run scored, was the only starting Rangers player who didn't collect a hit.
Three thoughts from Wednesday's game
1. Leclerc Relieves Gray Early
Starter Jon Gray allowed a single and walk to start the fifth and was replaced by Jose Leclerc. Gray was charged with three runs on seven hits and two walks. Leclerc nearly escaped the inning but a dribbler down the third-base line bounced over the outer edge of the bag and was called fair, which allowed a run to score. Otherwise, Leclerc retired Manny Machado, Donovan Solano before striking out David Peralta to preserve a 4 3 lead.
2. Leody Taveras On A Tear
Leody Taveras is batting .412 with three walks, two stolen bases, and three RBI in the past seven games. He drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the third Wednesday and later singled.
3. Up Next
Max Scherzer (1-1, 1.74) makes his third start of the season in the series finale against right-hander Michael King (6-5, 3.61) at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday.
