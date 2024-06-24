Breakout Season! Texas Rangers Infielder Josh Smith Putting Up All-Star Worthy First Half
ARLINGTON — We're well beyond the fluke stage. Josh Smith can hit, and he can do it with some power.
The Texas Rangers infielder has been proving it daily for much of the 2024 season, and it's entirely possible that Smith could find himself on the American League All-Star team.
If performance matters, he's certainly earned a spot, according to Rangers manager Bruce Bochy.
"I think the numbers show [he's an All-Star] with the job he's done," said Bochy, who will manage the AL when the All-Star Game is played on July 16 at Globe Life Field.
Smith homered in his second consecutive game -- and third in his past five -- to help the Rangers sweep the Kansas City Royals 4-0 on Sunday. Smith was solid in April and May, filling in for injured third baseman Josh Jung and helping give shortstop Corey Seager days off. If Smith was burning bright in the first two months, he's scorching in June.
He's batting .375, slugging .661, and has a 1.105 on-base plus slugging percentage this month. He has four doubles, four homers, and nine RBI in 18 June games. His four June homers are a single month-high, and he's already surpassed his season-high of six in 2023. At the moment, his 1.105 OPS is the highest mark in a month by a Rangers player (minimum 50 at-bats) since Seager had a 1.129 OPS in 63 at-bats last July.
Seager, a four-time All-Star, including the past two seasons with the Rangers, credits Smith will keeping the offense afloat during a rough patch.
"It's unbelievable the year he's had so far," Seager said. "He's been a huge part of what we've done. We wouldn't be in the same place without him. Yeah, obviously, he does [deserve an All-Star spot]."
How much of a breakout season is this for Smith?
He had 31 RBI in his 163 career games before this season. He collected RBI No. 31 on Sunday, his 73rd game in 2024. Five of his past eight hits have been for extra bases. He's batting .303 and has a .391 on-base percentage for the season, both fourth-highest in the AL. His .869 is good for eighth in the AL.
Earning an All-Star nod would be a sweet validation for Smith, who has been forced to come off the bench his previous two big leagues seasons because All-Stars Seager and Jung are deservedly entrenched on the left side of the infield.
"It's definitely crossed my mind, but I don't think it's the main focus right now," Smith said. "To keep playing good baseball as a team and getting some wins is more important."
Bochy and Smith have not discussed what will happen to Smith's playing time when Jung returns from the injured list, which is expected during the club's road trip that starts Monday in Milwaukee.
No, we haven't, but we need him back," Smith said without hesitation. "So we're looking forward to that. I'm sure when that [time arrives], that'll be talked about and everything will be worked out."
It's very likely Jung, returning from a fractured right wrist, won't play every day upon his return. Smith can also be used as the designated hitter when there's no spot in the field. Seager can use a day off once a week, as well. Smith could also play the outfield if necessary.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.