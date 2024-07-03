Corey Seager Returns To Texas Rangers Lineup After Taking Pitch Off Left Wrist in Baltimore
ARLINGTON — Corey Seager is back.
The Texas Rangers shortstop was back in the lineup for Wednesday night's game against the San Diego Padres at Globe Life Field. Seager missed the previous two games since being hit by a pitch on his left wrist in the fourth inning against the Orioles in Baltimore on Saturday.
Seager left the game immediately. Scans of his wrist showed no fractures but he was sidelined with a deep bruise.
Seager missed five games in early June with a hamstring strain. He missed most of spring training after having surgery to repair a sports hernia on Jan. 30.
The Rangers initial lineup for Wednesday's game did not include Seager. Josh Smith was starting at shortstop and Jonathan Ornelas was starting at third. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, however, hinted that Seager's status had improved and was a possible option for Wednesday's game. Sure enough, about two and a half hours after the original lineup was announced, the Rangers sent out an updated card with Seager at short and Smith at third.
The Rangers have put together a slugging surge without Seager over the past three games. They've compiled 22 extra-base hits, including a season-high eight (six doubles and two homers) in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Padres.
Seager is batting .260 with 15 homers and 37 RBI. Seager has been slugging well, too. Of his past 30 hits, has 10 homers and four doubles.
