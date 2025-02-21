Texas Rangers Pitcher Pegged As Top Prospect to Watch in Spring Training
The Texas Rangers have an MLB Top 100 prospect on their hands, and as spring training kicks off, the pitcher will have much to give in his rookie season with the Rangers.
Kumar Rocker is currently ranked at No. 44 in the Top 100 Baseball Prospects list, and could remain a major asset to Texas if he stays healthy. In college, Rocker's athleticism put him above many other college players. He spent his early career with the Vanderbilt Commodores, putting up impressive numbers on the mound.
Rocker was then picked up by the Rangers in 2022 as a shockingly high draft-pick, going third overall in the first round. 2025 will be his first year playing for Texas, and the hopes are already running high.
His history with shoulder injuries was a point of concern for the team, especially when the team chose him so early in the draft. The Rangers were proven right to place their trust in Rocker when he outperformed in the High-A hitters at the start of 2023.
An injury during his time their required Tommy John surgery, but Rocker has been on the mend since, putting up solid numbers in the minor leagues. A 1.96 ERA and 55/5 K/BB ratio in just 36 2/3 Minor League innings brought back some hope to the right-handed pitcher.
Rocker is set to make his Major League debut this season, and his reputation is backed by MLB insiders pegging him to be an important piece in Texas' defense.
Rocker comes from an athletic familly, veering from his father's footsteps only slightly in the professional world of sports. His father, former NFL defensive lineman Tracy Rocker, set him up for success, passing down an incredible build built for professional sports.
Rocker will have some work to do in order to stay healthy, but barring any new issues with his shoulders, he should remain in talks to start for the Rangers.
Texas is set to kick off their spring training season Friday, Feb. 21 against the Kansas City Royals. The debut will get the Rangers rolling into a busy schedule, giving teams a chance to test out many lineups for the regular season.
Hopes for Rocker remain and ideally, he will soon get back to his Vanderbilt performance. His untapped potential could serve Texas well in their goals for the 2025 campaign.
Rocker is the clear choice going into the new year of baseball. The Rangers had clear intentions in the 2022 draft, and Rocker's new-found health will prove beneficial to the team.