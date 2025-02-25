Texas Rangers Primed for Bounce Back Campaign After Strong Winter
With spring training underway for the Texas Rangers, the team is getting prepared for what could be a great year in 2025.
This winter, the Rangers did a nice job improving what was already the strength of the team in the batting order. The additions of Joc Pederson and Jake Burger will give Texas even more power in their lineup while making it arguably the best top-to-bottom in the league.
Even though the 2024 campaign was disappointing, many of those issues were because key players missed time.
Fortunately, the team is healthy coming into this season and is well-positioned for success.
In addition to improved health, the AL West has also taken a step back.
The Houston Astros had a tough offseason in terms of losing players and will be ripe for the picking in the division. The Seattle Mariners didn't upgrade their offense. And the combination of the Los Angeles Angels and Athletics have overhauled their rosters, but aren't expected to be true contenders.
While Texas will certainly be trying to win the division, they will also have their eyes set on getting back to the World Series.
With the talent on the team, there is certainly a possibility that they can achieve that.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently spoke about the Rangers being a team primed to bounce back in 2025, stating he thinks they are the team to beat in the AL West.
They will be leaning on their talented lineup to be one of the best in the league.
Even though they added Pederson and Burger, some young players also might be improving as well. Guys like Evan Carter and Josh Jung have yet to reach their potential, which could boost an already-scary batting order.
For the starting rotation, the unit is deep after a couple of key players missed most of the campaign in 2024.
Jacob deGrom is finally healthy and hungry to once again be one of the best pitchers in the league, while young right-hander Kumar Rocker could be one of the best rookie pitchers this coming year.
The bullpen remains the question mark, but Texas added veteran arms to help replace the production that they lost.
Despite some question marks in that unit, this is a team with a lot of talent that is primed to bounce back in 2025.