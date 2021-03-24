Rangers 2021 Promotions Schedule & Theme Nights
One of the best parts of going out to the ballpark as a fan is getting to take a little piece of the team and the game home with us.
As such, one of the best days of the year is when the Texas Rangers release their promotional schedule for the upcoming season. Folks sometimes plan which tickets I buy around it. (Especially if, say, you're a person who collects bobbleheads.)
Therefore, let's take a look at some of the highlights listed on the newly released promotions schedule that was announced on Tuesday:
April 5: 2021 Magnetic Texas Rangers Schedule
This magnetic schedule is the first giveaway of the season and will be available for the Rangers' home opener.
April 10: Adrián Beltré Texas Legend Bobblehead
If you are a bobblehead collector, you have to have this one. It will feature Beltré in his Texas flag suit with a cowboy hat he was seen wearing in 2017.
May 9: Rangers Powder Blue Blanket
With the new ballpark having air conditioning, no longer are the days of sitting in 104-degree heat in July watching your Rangers play. Instead, some fans may actually require a blanket. What better way to get one than by going to the game and receiving a powder blue one as a promotion?
June 5: Shin-Soo Choo Leadoff Home Run Bobblehead
While no longer on the team, Choo played a large part in the successes of previous Rangers squads. Collecting his final bobblehead commemorating his time on the field is a keepsake that should intrigue most fans.
June 19: Joey Gallo All-Star Game Home Run Bobblehead
Gallo made the All-Star Game in 2019 and hit a home run in the seventh inning. This bobblehead will commemorate that awesome moment for him, the team, and the fans.
July 31: Joey Gallo Gold Glove Bobblehead
Another Gallo bobblehead! It's expected when he is the face of the franchise and just brought home a Gold Glove for his efforts in right field. His Gold Glove is only the third won by a Rangers outfielder.
August 14: Isiah Kiner-Falefa Gold Glove Bobblehead
Just like his teammate in right field, Kiner-Falefa brought a Gold Glove in 2020 for his performance manning third base. If you're going to get one of these bobbleheads, you might as well snag both.
October 3: Globe Life Field T-shirt
There is nothing like grabbing the last giveaway of the season on the afternoon of the last game of the season. Owning a Globe Life Field shirt to remind you of the first full season of Rangers baseball in the new park is the icing on the cake.
Additionally, every Wednesday home game is Nolan Ryan Beef Dollar Hot Dog Day, while every Sunday home game is $1 Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday for children 13 and under.
Theme & Community Nights
In addition to the promotions schedule, the Rangers announced their theme and community nights on Wednesday.
Theme Nights
- Star Wars Night: Saturday, May 1 vs Red Sox ('Han Solak' figurine included)
- Game of Thrones Night: Tuesday, June 8 vs Giants ('Calhoun Drogo' figurine included)
- FC Dallas Night: Tuesday, June 22 vs Athletics
- WWE Night: Wednesday, June 23 vs Athletics
- Stars Night: Tuesday, July 6 vs Tigers
- Blue Bell Night: Sunday, July 11 vs Athletics
- Mavs Night: Tuesday, July 27 vs Diamondbacks
- Whataburger Night: Wednesday, July 28 vs Diamondbacks
- Margaritaville Night: Saturday, September 18 vs White Sox
- Last Chance Night: Saturday, September 29 vs Angels
Community Nights
- First Responder Day: Saturday, April 10 vs Padres
- Youth Baseball Day: Sunday, April 18 vs Orioles
- Carroll ISD Night: Friday, April 30 vs Red Sox
- Jesuit Dallas Family Day: Sunday, May 2 vs Red Sox
- Aledo ISD Night: Friday, June 4 vs Rays
- Korean Heritage Night: Saturday, June 5 vs Rays
- White Settlement Night: Sunday, June 6 vs Rays
- Bark at the Park: Sunday, June 20 vs Twins
- Military Appreciation Night: Friday, June 25 vs Royals
- First Responder Day: Sunday, August 15 vs Athletics
- Arlington ISD Night: Friday, August 27 vs Astros
- Bark at the Park: Saturday, August 28 vs Astros
- Military Appreciation Night: Monday, September 13 vs Astros
- Mexican Heritage Night: Friday, September 17 vs White Sox
- First Responder Day: Sunday, September 19 vs White Sox
