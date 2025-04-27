Texas Rangers Prospect Slugs Grand Slam with Father on Broadcast
There are special moments in baseball between fathers and sons, and then there’s what happened this weekend down on the Texas Rangers farm.
Rangers prospect Keith Jones II hit the first grand slam in the history of Hub City Spartanburgers, a High-A affliate in the South Atlantc League. It’s that’s not special enough, there happened to be an interested obsever in the broadcast both at the time.
His dad, Keith Jones Sr.
The elder Jones happened to be a guest on the broadcast, getting interview in the third inning when his son came up to bat with the bases loaded. The left-handed younger Jones got a hold of one, sending the ball soaring over the fence in right field.
“That’s outta here!” dad sad on the broadcast, before repeating that phrase three more times.
There was no doubt. The Spartanburgers, who were formerly the Single-A Down East Wood Ducks, began play this season in Spartanburg, S.C., and had yet to tally a grand slam.
That is until Saturday night. Jones II’s blast put the Spartanburgers up 9-5 in the third inning and they went on to win 16-8 at Fifth Third Park.
“Man, that was fabulous,” Jones Sr. said, according to MLB.com. “I really can’t put it into words. I felt it in my heart that he was gonna do something special, and when he actually did it man, I was at a loss of words. I’m just so proud of the hard work that he puts in, and he prepares for moments like that. … You can never understand the magnitude of that moment until that moment happens.
“That was a big moment for me and him, 'cause he knows I’ve been with his travels through this baseball thing ... and I’m just so proud of him, man.”
Jones II was drafted by the Rangers in the ninth round in 2024 out of New Mexico State. In his first professional season, he’s hitting .278 with two home runs , 12 RBI and two steals. He hit 17 homers for New Mexico State in 2024.
Having his dad see his first pro grand slam is a memory they’re both treasure.
“He’s my rock,” Jones II said. “He’s been here the whole time. He’s never lost confidence in me. He’s been there on the bad days. He’s been there when I’m not playing. He’s been there when I am playing, and he’s even-keeled the whole time. He’s always had my back, he ensures that I’m in the positions I need to be in. He’s my rock.”