Texas Rangers Rally Before Boston Red Sox Stick Them With Another Excruciating Loss In 10 Innings.
Texas Rangers fans are probably numb to it by now, but Monday's loss to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park was
The Rangers rallied to tie the game on Corey Seager's two-run in the seventh, and took a one-run lead on Josh Smith's RBI groundout to score Marcus Semien in the 10th.
The Red Sox, however, returned the rally in the bottom of the 10th, and walked it off for a 5-4 win on Rob Refsnyder's game-winning single against Walter Pennington.
Gerson Garabito started the 10th for the Rangers and Enmanuel Valdez led off with a ground-rule double and moved to third on Nick Sogard's single. With one out, Pennington replaced Garabito and loaded the bases with a walk. Masataka Yoshida grounded out to Marcus Semien, who threw home to prevent the run, but catcher Jonah Heim's throw to first was too late to end the inning. That set up Refsnyder's game-winner.
Rangers have lost 12 of their past 16 games since winning five consecutive games.
Three thoughts from Monday's game:
1. Tyler Mahle's Second Start
Tyler Mahle allowed two runs on three hits and three walks over 4 2/3 innings in his second start back from Tommy John surgery. Mahle had three relatively smooth smooth innings before the Red Sox loaded the bases with one out on two singles and a walk. Nick Sogard gave Boston a 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly but Mahle escaped without any more damage. In the fifth, Mahle walked the leadoff batter and had two outs before Andrew Chafin replaced him.
2. Andrew Chafin Walk-Fest
In the fifth, Tyler Mahle walked the leadoff batter and had two outs before Andrew Chafin replaced him. Chafin intentionally walked Rafael Devers and after a wild pitch, Chafin intentionally walked Connor Wong to load the bases with two outs. With the bases loaded, Chafin walked pinch-hitter Romy Gonzalez on five pitches and Danny Janzen on seven pitches to give Boston a 3-1 lead. Matt Festa replaced Chafin and struck out Nick Sogard to end the inning. Chafin's final line: 0 innings, 1 run, 0 hits, 4 walks, 1 wild pitch on 16 pitches, including four strikes.
3. Up Next
Right-hander José Ureña (3-7, 3.74) faces Red Sox right-hander Kutter Crawford (7-9, 4.11) in Game 2 at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday.
