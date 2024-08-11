Inside The Rangers

Only Four Ballparks Have Yet To Be Christened By Corey Seager After Texas Rangers Slugger Homers At Yankee Stadium

Which four ballparks has Texas Rangers slugger Corey Seager yet to homer in? He crossed Yankee Stadium off the list on Saturday.

Stefan Stevenson

Aug 10, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras (3) high fives teammates after winning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras (3) high fives teammates after winning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports / John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Corey Seager can cross off Yankee Stadium

The Texas Rangers slugger's sixth inning homer in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader was the first of his career in the Bronx. It came in his 11th game at Yankee Stadium.

Yankee Stadium was one of only five active ballparks that Seager had not homered in since being called up by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015.

The four remaining ballparks are Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Progressive Field in Cleveland, and Truist Field in Atlanta. It shouldn't be a surprise to learn that these ballparks are among the Seager's least played. He's played in nine or fewer games in each of these stadiums.

The only retired ballpark Seager played but did not homer in is Turner Field in Atlanta. Seager played a three-game series with the Dodgers in 2016, Turner Field's final season hosting the Braves.

Seager will have to wait awhile for another shot at Busch Stadium. The club just played there a couple of weeks ago. He can check off Progressive Field when the Rangers play the Guardians Aug. 23-25.

Seager has a career-high 60 homers at Dodgers Stadium (he played there parts of seven seasons) and 58 homers at Globe Life Field over the past three seasons.

Seager has 25 homers in 2024, his fourth season with 25 or more homers in his career and third consecutive season with the Rangers. He's the fourth Rangers player to hit 25 or more homers in his first three seasons with Texas, joining Alex Rodriguez (52/57/47) from 2001-03, Mark Teixeira (26/38/43) from 2003-05, and Adrián Beltré (32/36/30) from 2011-13.

You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.

Published
Stefan Stevenson

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

Home/News