Only Four Ballparks Have Yet To Be Christened By Corey Seager After Texas Rangers Slugger Homers At Yankee Stadium
Corey Seager can cross off Yankee Stadium
The Texas Rangers slugger's sixth inning homer in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader was the first of his career in the Bronx. It came in his 11th game at Yankee Stadium.
Yankee Stadium was one of only five active ballparks that Seager had not homered in since being called up by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015.
The four remaining ballparks are Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Progressive Field in Cleveland, and Truist Field in Atlanta. It shouldn't be a surprise to learn that these ballparks are among the Seager's least played. He's played in nine or fewer games in each of these stadiums.
The only retired ballpark Seager played but did not homer in is Turner Field in Atlanta. Seager played a three-game series with the Dodgers in 2016, Turner Field's final season hosting the Braves.
Seager will have to wait awhile for another shot at Busch Stadium. The club just played there a couple of weeks ago. He can check off Progressive Field when the Rangers play the Guardians Aug. 23-25.
Seager has a career-high 60 homers at Dodgers Stadium (he played there parts of seven seasons) and 58 homers at Globe Life Field over the past three seasons.
Seager has 25 homers in 2024, his fourth season with 25 or more homers in his career and third consecutive season with the Rangers. He's the fourth Rangers player to hit 25 or more homers in his first three seasons with Texas, joining Alex Rodriguez (52/57/47) from 2001-03, Mark Teixeira (26/38/43) from 2003-05, and Adrián Beltré (32/36/30) from 2011-13.
