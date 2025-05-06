Texas Rangers Recall Evan Carter Before Boston Red Sox Series
The Texas Rangers added to their outfield depth after making a significant subtraction before Tuesday night’s series opener against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
The Rangers recalled outfielder Evan Carter from Triple-A Round Rock, per the team's official announcement.
Carter’s expected return to the Major Leagues had been previously reported. The breakout star during the 2023 march to the World Series title missed most of last season with a back injury and started this campaign with Round Rock.
Carter, 22, wasn’t exactly tearing it up at Triple-A after being optioned by Texas on March 25, batting .221/.333/.416/.749 with three home runs, two triples, two doubles, nine RBI, 13 walks, 23 strikeouts, six stolen bases and 13 runs scored in 21 games for the Express.
There have been signs of a resurgence recently from the former second-round pick.
Each of his seven extra-base hits on the year have come in his last 14 games since April 10, with Carter reaching safely in 12 of those 14 contests at a .288 (15-52) average with a .577 slugging percentage, the 11th-highest in the Pacific Coast League during that span.
The left-handed hitter has primarily appeared defensively in center field (17 games/16 starts), while also making starts in left field (two) and as the designated hitter (one).
Carter endeared himself to Rangers fans during the 2023 playoffs after being called up late in the regular season. He appeared in all 17 games of the playoff run, batting .300 with nine doubles, establishing an MLB record for two-baggers in a single postseason by a rookie.
He missed the club’s final 108 games of 2024 with a lumbar sprain but returned to action this spring, playing in 15 Cactus League contests.
With Tuesday’s transactions, Texas has 39 players on the club’s Major League roster, along with three players (Cody Bradford, Jon Gray and Josh Sborz) on the 60-day injured list.