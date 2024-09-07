Texas Rangers Recall Top Prospect To Replace Injured Reliever Grant Anderson
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers recalled pitcher Owen White from Triple-A Round Rock before Friday’s game and moved reliever Grant Anderson to the 15-day injured list with a right ankle contusion, the team announced.
White’s promotion was, in part, to help give Texas coverage behind Friday’s starter, Gerson Garabito.
The 25-year-old, who is the Rangers’ No. 26 prospect per MLB Pipeline, is up with Texas for the fourth time this season, most recently on Sunday. He’s made two relief appearances for the Rangers, giving up six earned runs in one inning on the mound. His last outing was May 13.
With Round Rock, he’s gone 2-8 with a 5.55 ERA, with 82 strikeouts and 45 walks in 26 games/15 starts. He recently began a transition toward a full-time relief role in the organization.
He last pitched for the Express on Wednesday, as he gave up a hit and one earned in in one inning against Las Vegas. He struck out two and walked one.
Anderson is on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Thursday, after he took a comebacker off his right ankle in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s game against the New York Yankees. The earliest he can return is Sept. 20.
The right-hander has been up-and-down between the Rangers and Round Rock all season, having made six different trips to Texas. With the Rangers he is 0-1 record with one save and an 8.10 ERA in 23 relief appearances.
With the Express he went 3-0 with a 2.96 ERA in 23 relief outings.
The transaction keeps the Rangers at the 40-player limit, with five players on the 60-day IL — Evan Carter, Carson Coleman, Jacob deGrom, Jon Gray, Cole Winn.
deGrom is set to make a rehab appearance with Double-A Frisco on Saturday, which could be his last before being activated. Max Scherzer, who is on the 15-day IL, is set to make a rehab start on Saturday with the Express in Las Vegas.