Texas Rangers Scoreless Stretch Another Disappointing Reminder Of Offensive Failures After 2023
The Texas Rangers' offensive struggles have been an issue the entire season. It's not just their inconsistency scoring runs that has been so vexing, but the disparity compared to last year's potent lineup.
They won Wednesday afternoon despite another sluggish offensive day when they walked off the series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 on Wyatt Langford's game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth. Langford's single was their sixth of the game and third in the inning.
The last time Texas won a game when the lone run was scored in the final at-bat was April 18, 2021, against the Orioles in 10 innings.
Pinch-runner Ezequiel Duran scored the winning run from third base. He was in for Jonah Heim, who led off the inning with an infield single.
The run snapped the Rangers' 22-inning scoreless streak, dating back to Corey Seager's three-run homer in the third inning on Monday night. It's their longest scoreless stretch since a 27-inning stretch from July 18-21, 2021, according to Stats Perform.
It's the 22nd time the Rangers have been held to one or fewer runs in 2024. Texas is 2-20 in those games. A year ago, the Rangers had 18 games with one or fewer runs.
Of course, the 2023 Rangers offense led the American League with 881 runs, a .263 team batting average, and .337 on-base percentage.
In 2024, they're tied for 18th with 536 runs, 21st with a .238 team batting average, and 22nd with a .306 on-base percentage.
The Rangers power number are also way down. In 2023, they were tied for the American League lead with 331 home runs and were second in the majors with 326 doubles. This season, Texas is last in the majors with 166 doubles and tied for 16th with 138 homers.
