Texas Rangers Second Baseman Marcus Semien Named All-Star Game Starter For Injured Astros' Jose Altuve
The Texas Rangers will have an All-Star Game starter in Arlington.
Marcus Semien, who was selected to the team by the players, has been named the American League starter at second baseman.
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who won the fan vote as the starter, will miss the game after getting hit by a pitch on his left hand on July 5.
Semien is a three-time All-Star and is starting his second consecutive All-Star game.
The 94th All-Star Game at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Globe Life Field is the second All-Star Game hosted by the Rangers. The 1995 All-Star Game was held at The Ballpark in Arlington.
Minnesota Twins infielder/outfielder Willi Castro was named as Altuve's replacement on the AL roster by MLB.
Semien is the first Rangers second baseman to start consecutive All-Star Games and the first Rangers player to start consecutive All-Star Games since Adrián Beltré at third base and Josh Hamilton in left field in 2011-2012.
The Rangers did not have an All-Star Game starter for nine straight contests from 2013-19 and 2021-22. There was no All-Star Game in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rangers reliever Kirby Yates was also selected as an All-Star reserve by the players.
Semien is batting .235 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 50 RBI. Semien leads all second basemen with 242 assists and is tied for fourth among all positions with a 1.3 defensive WAR.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.