'Something I'll Never Forget.' Marcus Semien, Kirby Yates Earn All-Star Spots For Host Texas Rangers
ARLINGTON — The defending World Series champion Texas Rangers will have at least two All-Stars when they host the 94th MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field.
Second baseman Marcus Semien and reliever Kirby Yates were selected to represent the American League, which will air on FOX (KDFW/Ch. 4 in North Texas) at 7:15 p.m. July 16.
It's the second time the Rangers have hosted the event. The 1995 All-Star Game was held at The Ballpark in Arlington across the street from Globe Life Field.
Semien and Yates were selected via player voting. The entire All-Star rosters were announced Sunday evening on ESPN. There is still the opportunity for additional All-Stars to be added as injury replacements.
The Rangers have had multiple All-Stars in the past five All-Star Games, including six a year ago in Seattle. This is also the fifth consecutive year Texas has at least one position player and one pitcher earn a spot on the team, the longest such span in club history.
Semien finished second to the Houston Astros' Jose Altuve among AL second basemen in the fan voting. Semien received 383 votes to Altuve’s 575. Yates placed third among AL relievers, landing the final spot among that group. Yates’ 82 votes finished behind Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase (309 votes) and Oakland’s Mason Miller (243 votes).
Semien earned his third All-Star appearance and second straight with the Rangers. He was also an All-Star with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021. Since 2013, the only other Rangers position player to earn an All-Star nod in consecutive seasons is Corey Seager in 2022-2023. Yu Darvish is the only Rangers pitcher to earn consecutive All-Star nods in 2013-2014.
Yates is the first Rangers reliever to earn an All-Star spot since Joe Nathan in 2013. He's the fifth Rangers All-Star pitcher in the past five seasons, along with Mike Minor in 2019, Kyle Gibson in 2021, Martin Pérez in 2022, and Nathan Eovaldi in 2023.
"To have the home team hosting the game that doesn't happen a lot, to make it and be in front of your home fans, to have all the fans behind you and everything that's one-of-a-kind. It's something for sure I'll never forget," Yates said.
Yates was previously an All-Star in 2019 with the San Diego Padres but he did not enter the game.
Yates, 37, is 3-1 with 13 saves and a 0.86 ERA in 31 relief appearances in 2024. He's converted all 13 of his save chances. He has the second-lowest qualifying ERA and opponent OPS (.402) among MLB relievers.
Semien is the fifth Rangers second baseman to earn an All-Star spot, along with Dave Nelson (1973), Julio Franco (1989-90-91), Alfonso Soriano (2004-05), Ian Kinsler (2008, 2010, 2012).
The Rangers coaching staff leads the AL team after the Rangers won the 2023 World Series.
Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy will be the first manager to manage an All-Star team in his home park after winning a World Series the previous season since the Yankees’ Joe McCarthy did it in 1939 at Yankee Stadium. Bochy has managed the NL All-Star team four times in 1999, 2011, 2013, and 2015.
Bochy said telling his players they earned an All-Star spot is one of the coolest moments for a manager.
"It's awesome, awesome. Cool moment," Bochy said. "It's one of the things you love in this game when you're able to give good news like that."
