Texas Rangers Skipper Still Figuring Out Who Will Become Team's Closer
The Texas Rangers are hoping they're in a position where the bullpen has to close out tons of games this season.
That wasn't the case for them last year.
They ranked tied for 24th in Major League Baseball with just 57 save opportunities, and while that isn't necessarily a determining metric when it comes to success since contests have to be close one way or another to qualify for a save situation, their poor record was a giveaway that they didn't face too many chances to shut the door on their opponents.
With a healthier lineup and rotation in 2025, the expectation is that will change.
However, when it gets to the ninth inning with the Rangers leading, there are questions about who is actually going to come into the game and assume that role.
Manager Bruce Bochy continues to be non-committal about who the closer might be, even suggesting Texas won't have a traditional approach when it comes to that position and will go with a committee.
"We have some open spots down there, including a high leverage situation. It can be by committee ... Early on we'll be looking at the teams we're playing, the pockets that they have. We might want to get the matchups we want. So by no means are we getting locked in on any roles right now. I think we're going to stay flexible with that," he said per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.
Offseason signee Chris Martin is seen as someone who could be in the mix, especially since their bullpen trade acquisition, Robert Garcia, is dealing with a concerning injury.
But Bochy hasn't spoken to Martin about filling that role, although he did say that could be coming.
"I have not [had a discussion with Martin about closing], but we will as we get a little deeper in spring, as we look at our situation in the bullpen ... He's an option. He's a good option too," the skipper added.
The veteran right-hander has 14 saves to his name across his nine Major League seasons, so he's anything but a reliable closer in the traditional sense.
Texas lost three guys from last year's unit who all had experience coming in during those situations, with Kirby Yates signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Jose Leclerc going to the Athletics and David Robertson still on the open market with a reunion unlikely.
It will be interesting to see what Bochy and the Rangers do.
They are looking to have a much better performance this season compared to last, and to do that, they have to win the games they are leading in the later innings.
Not having a true closer hurts their ability to do that.
But maybe Texas can be more effective by utilizing a committee approach, basing everything off of matchups to give their side the advantage to record three important outs.