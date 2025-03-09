Texas Rangers Star Ace Showcases Electric Stuff in Spring Training Debut
One of the keys to the Texas Rangers having a successful 2025 season is their pitching staff staying healthy.
Last year, too many injuries combined with ineffective performances occurred on the mound, especially to their starting rotation. Nathan Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney were the only players to start at least 20 games for the club last year.
They are hoping that changes in 2025 as key contributors are looking healthy in spring training.
One of the pitchers that everyone will be keeping a close eye on is their ace, Jacob deGrom.
Signed to a five-year, $185 million deal ahead of the 2023 campaign, he made six starts in his first year with the team before having to undergo Tommy John surgery.
Injuries have defined the last few years for deGrom, who made only 38 starts in his final three seasons with the New York Mets before hitting free agency. 2019 was the last time he reached the 30-start plateau.
In 2024, he was able to return to the mound for three starts in September, a huge step in the right direction. It meant not having to spend the entire winter rehabbing, instead focusing on cointuing to ramp up his activity in preparation for the 2025 campaign.
The Rangers have a well thought out plan, as deGrom is going to be deployed as their fifth starter early on. It will help keep him fresher and maximize his rest so that he isn’t overworked early on.
Texas has major aspirations as championship contenders and if they are going to achieve them, they need their star healthy when it matters most in October.
Deploying deGrom as a No. 5 starter is going to be unfair. Despite how limited he has been on the mound over the last few years, he still has ace-caliber stuff that leaves opponents baffled.
He made his much-anticipated spring training debut Mar. 8 against the Kansas City Royals after inclement weather delayed his appearance.
A little extra time didn’t hurt as he looks to already be in midseason form, dominating a Royals lineup that featured several Major Leaguers.
He struck out AL MVP runner-up Bobby Witt Jr. in the first inning along with Kyle Isbel. In the second inning, Tyler Gentry met the same fate as deGrom was dealing during his two innings of work.
Not a single Kansas City player reached base, as it was six up and six down with half of them being struck out.
As Pitch Profiler shared on X, his stuff was as magnificent as ever.
deGrom had a 118 proStuff+ score with a 28.6% whiff rate and 0.0% barrel rate. He only threw his four-seam fastball and slider in the fist inning that was tracked, as the two-pitch combo was deadly.
His velocity looked good, averaging 97.1 on the fastball and 90.5 on the slider. If that is a sign of things to come, the Rangers are going to be very happy with deGrom this year.