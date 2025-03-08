Spring Training Debuts of Texas Rangers Ace, Outfield Star Delayed
The Texas Rangers announced that Friday’s game with the Colorado Rockies was canceled due to inclement weather. As spring training games are typically not rescheduled, the Rangers won’t be circling back for a make-up game.
More importantly, it delayed the spring training debuts of two players that are considered key to Texas’ success in 2025 — starting pitcher Jacob deGrom and starting left fielder Wyatt Langford.
Both were on the lineup card for the game, as deGrom was expected to start while Langford was expected to bat third as the designated hitter.
The Rangers will be back in Surprise, Ariz., on Saturday to face the Kansas City Royals for a 1:05 p.m. mountain time start.
It’s likely Langford, whose debut was delayed by a minor oblique injury early in camp, will be in the lineup on Saturday. The Rangers, however, announced no official decision on his status after announcing the cancellation of the game.
Langford slashed .253/.325/.415/.740 in 134 games last season, as he hit 16 home runs and drove in 74 runs. He had slow start to the season, but his bat really picked up in the back half of the campaign.
He was named the American League player of the month for September after he slashed batted .300/.386/.610/.996 with an AL-leading eight home runs in the month. He finished in the Top 10 of American League rookie of the year voting.
deGrom’s availability is more of a question, and it will likely depend upon whether he started to get warmed up for Friday’s game. Typically, teams don’t try to run a starting pitcher on consecutive days especially if he warmed up the first day.
The Rangers have been cautious with deGrom, as the 36-year-old returned to the field late last season after missing most of the 2023 and 2024 seasons after an elbow injury and Tommy John surgery. The Cy Young winner is even expected to begin the season as the No. 5 starter in the rotation, which would give him chances to get extra rest for the first month due to off days in the schedule.
Texas wants to do everything possible to ensure deGrom can help them this season, his third with the team after signing a five-year deal for $187 million. Even in just nine starts with Texas, he showed flashes of being an ace. He went 2-0 with a 2.41 ERA with 59 strikeouts and five walks in 41 innings.