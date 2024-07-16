Texas Rangers Star Marcus Semien Not Used To Hitting Last In Any Lineup
ARLINGTON — Marcus Semien had to think about the question for a minute.
The Texas Rangers shortstop isn’t usually asked questions about his place in the batting order. But, sometimes the All-Star Game can throw you a curveball.
Semien, who is the only Rangers’ starter and moved into the lineup in place of Houston’s Jose Altuve, will bat ninth on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.
So what was the question? Oh yeah, when was the last time Semien hit last in a lineup?
“I think it might have been 2016 in Oakland,” Semien said. “I think I hit the most home runs in the nine hole that year. I was really proud of that.”
That year Semien batted .238 with 27 home runs and 75 RBI. It was a breakthrough season for him in terms of power numbers. Per baseball-reference.com, he batted ninth in 32 games and batted .226 with nine home runs and 15 RBI.
As for his memory, well, that could use a bit of work work. He logged four games in the nine hole in 2017.
Perhaps a little forgiveness given the passage of time?
“He probably hasn’t looked at the lineup card in I don’t know how long,” Rangers shortstop Corey Seager said.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy will lead the American League team, by virtue of the Rangers winning the World Series last November. He said he “broke” the news to Semien on the plane ride back from Houston on Sunday.
Semien’s spot in the batting order, and by virtue whether the Rangers’ iron man gets a day off, is a topic Bochy humorously tries to avoid.
“I sat on the plane with him a little bit and told him he'll hit ninth,” Bochy said. “He'll probably get one at-bat. (I want to) split that up at second base. Of course, Marcus will do whatever. He said, ‘Well, if you look at numbers, that's where I should be hitting.’”
Semien has batted leadoff for the Rangers for most of the past three seasons, as the Rangers moved him into that spot in the middle of May in 2022. He’s also missed just three games since arriving in Texas in 2022.
He is slashing .242/.311/.392/.703 with 13 home runs and 51 RBI in 94 games entering the second half of the season.