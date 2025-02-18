Texas Rangers Star Player Wants To Keep His Previous Back Injury Private
The Texas Rangers are looking to get back to the top of the American League this season.
After tasting the championship champagne for the first time as a franchise in 2023, they dealt with tons of injuries last year that prevented them from making the playoffs and defending their title.
It was disappointing, but that happens for teams across sports, especially ones with veteran rosters.
For the Rangers to reach the pinnacle in 2025, they need to stay healthy, and that includes one of their rising stars, Evan Carter, who was a shell of himself this past season because he was dealing with a back injury that limited him to just 45 games.
Carter took the baseball world by storm when he was called up to end the 2023 campaign.
He was a major reason why Texas won the World Series, slashing .306/.413/.645 with five homers and 12 RBI in 23 contests to close the regular season before he posted a slash line of .300/.417/.500 in 17 playoff games.
The second overall pick of the 2020 draft look like he had arrived, and the 2024 season was going to be his breakout year where he fully announced himself as the next star in the game.
However, Carter didn't play for the rest of the season after he was put on the injured list on May 28 with a lumbar sprain, something that went from a 10-day designation to the long-term 60-day moniker.
There isn't a lot of privacy in professional sports when it comes to injuries players sustain.
But Carter is trying to keep his back issue private, citing it as personal.
"I feel like it's one of those things that I kind of want to keep it personal, I guess. We don't feel like it's the best for everybody to really put it out there and know exactly what's going on. It's kind of personal to me, and we're just going to keep it that way," he said per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.
The Rangers have coined it as a stress reaction, and the star outfielder is looking to keep the details as murky as possible when it comes to what the diagnosis was last year after he was officially shut down in August of 2024 despite making multiple attempts to come back.
That could generate some concern that he's not fully healed or might be susceptible to a similar issue arising going forward, but Carter made sure to let everyone know that he's healthy entering the season.
"I'm good now," he stated.
Texas hopes that's the case.