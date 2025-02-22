Texas Rangers Star Prospect Draws Comp to San Diego Padres Superstar in Younger Days
The Texas Rangers have compiled what could be one of the most productive lineups, offensively, in baseball.
General manager Chris Young wanted to upgrade the team’s power this offseason, acquiring Jake Burger to take over at first base and Joc Pederson to help out as designated hitter and outfield.
They are joining a group that already includes Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Wyatt Langford, Adolis Garcia, Josh Jung, Evan Carter, Jonah Heim and Josh Smith.
What makes that group so special is that success can be sustained for years to come given how many pieces are either in the prime of their careers or not even at that point yet.
On top of the foundational pieces that are in place, the Rangers also have some prospects that are working their way through the minor league system that are going to help immensely down the stretch.
The player who everyone is keeping an eye on is shortstop Sebastian Walcott.
Signed out of the Bahamas in 2023 as an international free agent for $3.2 million, he is currently the highest-ranked prospect in the organization by Kiley McDaniel of ESPN. In his top 100 prospect ranks, the MLB writer has him ranked No. 19 overall.
Walcott certainly looks the part of a future star, standing 6’4” and being listed at 190 pounds. But, anyone who has seen him recently can tell that he is already beginning to fill out his frame and is likely already heavier than 190.
That has led to McDaniel likening him to San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. But, he isn’t going as far as predicting Walcott will turn into that caliber of player in the MLB, just that their prospect profiles are similar.
The upside that he possesses is immense as predicting what he could turn into at this stage of his development is virtually impossible. Turning only 19 years old in March, he already reached Double-A Frisco in 2024 at 18 years old.
It was a brief cameo, as he took only 24 plate appearances, but he wasn’t overwhelmed recording a .348/.375/.609 slash line with one home run, three doubles and seven RBI.
Despite his raw skill set and lack of professional experience, that is a remarkably strong start in Double-A, where players were an average of 6.2 years older than the Rangers standout.
The raw power that he possesses is legitimate and he could be a 40/40 threat at the Major League level. It will be interesting to see where he ends up defensively, as questions will loom if he can stick at shortstop long-term.
If not, he has the profile to be a prototypical right fielder with a rocket arm, more than adequate range with Herculean power at the plate.