Texas Rangers Star Utility Man Is on Pace To Join Historic Club
By now, just about everyone knows about the versatility of Texas Rangers utility man Josh Smith.
He's a Swiss Army Knife for manager Bruce Bochy with his ability to play any position in the infield and outfield, something that is a rarity even in this modern era of baseball where more and more players are able to shift around the diamond.
Smith was acquired by the Rangers in 2021 as part of the return package in the Joey Gallo trade, and the former second-round pick has found his niche with this franchise.
It's a niche that might be unorthodox, but it allows him to be an everyday player in his own right.
Bochy is able to give players days off no matter what position they play because Smith can fill in for them when they're out of the lineup.
So far, the 2024 Silver Slugger winner has appeared at first and third base, shortstop and left field.
He'll likely be the starting left fielder until Wyatt Langford returns from his stint on the injured list, but once that happens, then the versatility will be back on full display with the expectation he'll also get reps in center field and at second base.
If that happens, Smith would be getting closer to joining an exclusive list of players.
Per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News, only six players in the history of Major League Baseball have made at least five starts at every infield and outfield position in a singular season.
One of them happened to be a Rangers player back in 2019; Danny Santana.
That was the second-best season of Santana's career, not only providing defensive versatility, but also being a force with the bat in his hand.
If the Gold Glove was given out to utility players back then, Santana might have secured one, but it could be the player following in his footsteps who makes Major League history as a Gold Glove-winning Silver Slugger utility man.
How Smith gets to the requisite number of starts at each infield and outfield position will be seen.
He's already reached it at third base (eight), and he'll likely get to that number in left field with Langford on the shelf. But beyond that, Corey Seager will need to take some time off at shortstop, he needs to play more at first base and he see some action in center and at second -- something that hasn't happened yet.
Bochy is prepared to use Smith in whatever way is needed for the team, and with that mentality from both the skipper and player, there's a good chance Smith joins this exclusive club.