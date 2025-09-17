Texas Rangers Star Wyatt Langford Enters Franchise History Books With Breakout Season
The Texas Rangers have found themselves in a tough spot entering Wednesday's action. They entered their most important series of the year against the Houston Astros on Monday as they sat two games behind them for the third Wild Card.
The Rangers answered by losing the first two games, finding themselves 3.5 back of the Wild Card following Tuesday night's loss. As the playoffs slip away from Texas, they will continue to fight against non-division opponents for the rest of the season.
Despite the loss, history did come out of Tuesday's game after Wyatt Langford stole a base in the fifth inning.
With that stolen base, Langford becomes the youngest player in Rangers history to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases in a season at 23 years old.
Langford Has Improved in His Sophomore Season on the Way to History
Langford now sits at 21 homers and 20 stolen bases on the season. His age makes him the youngest player for the Rangers to do so by two years. Ian Kinsler did it at age 25 during the 2007 season.
The 23-year-old has become the future face of the franchise and is one of the brightest young stars in the game.
Drafted fourth overall by the Rangers out of the University of Florida in 2023, Langford made quick work of the minors, reaching Triple-A by the end of 2023. He hit .360 with 10 home runs and looked so comfortable at the plate that he reached the majors by 2024.
The slugger had a nice rookie season, hitting 16 home runs, driving in 74 with a .740 OPS. He finished the season with 3.9 bWAR and seventh in AL Rookie of the Year voting.
Langford has upped his game in 2025. Not only is he hitting for more power with 21 so far, his on-base percentage has risen from .325 last year to .344 this season. Though his strikeouts are up six percent (26.5) this season, his walk percentage has risen from 9.2 to 12.5 percent.
A noticeable shift in his ability to draw walks has made him an all-around better player, even if he is striking out more.
According to Baseball Savant, he's hitting the ball harder this year. His 59th percentile average exit velocity (89.6 mph) has risen to the 81st percentile (91.4). Langford's barrel rate is up to 14 percent compared to 9.3 last season, as well. He is hitting the ball harder and more effectively.
Langford is second on the team with 5.3 bWAR, just behind Corey Seager at 6.0. With Seager on the shelf, Langford has a chance to catch him if he finishes the year off strong.
The Texas Rangers have found a star in their young outfielder, and this likely won't be the last time Langford enters the team's record book.