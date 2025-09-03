Rangers Star Outfielder Wyatt Langford Receives Well-Deserved Award
The Texas Rangers are in the midst of their three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. With an overall record of 72-67, the Rangers are looking incredibly strong, particularly when considering their ongoing hot streak.
There's a lot of strengths within the team right now, but one of their outfielders Wyatt Langford has been a rather consistent standout this past month and has continuously helped lead the franchise to victory. Despite only being 23 years old and fresh into his MLB career, Langford has been one of the most promising players on the field this season with Texas.
To acknowledge his hustle and success, Langford recently received yet another monumental honor. When taking into account his August performance, it becomes clear that this is a well-deserved award for the young star.
Wyatt Langford Named Rangers Player of the Month
It was announced that outfielder Wyatt Langford has been named Rangers Player of the Month for August. This recognition doesn't come as a major surprise, as he's been a dominating force on the field as of late.
As reported by Texas Rangers PR on XLangford is the first TEX position player to earn the title since September 2024, when he received a trio of awards, including Rangers Player of the Month, American League Player of the Month, and American League Rookie of the Month. Of course, earning all of these titles in one month is a rarity.
This year, his honor comes after a remarkable stretch in August when he slashed .287/.424/.521 with five home runs and 14 RBIs in 27 games. While posting those numbers, he led the team in numerous stats. His most recent feat came on Monday when Texas defeated the Diamondbacks 7-5.
Early on, it looked like Arizona was going to take the lead, but the Rangers swept in during the third inning with two runs, later followed by one in the sixth. Sure enough, it was Langford who nailed a homer during the sixth inning, leaving the two teams tied. His hit marked 21 homers for his 2025 season, and the franchise is hoping that he isn't done yet.
With the teams going head-to-head on Monday, things were heating up on the field, but it wasn't until the ninth and tenth innings that the Rangers took the lead for good. The franchise reeled in two runs in both innings, bringing them up to seven. Had it not been for Langford's homer, the team could be in a different spot heading into their second matchup of the series against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.