Texas Rangers Superstar Ace Impresses Teammates During First Bullpen Session
Texas Rangers fans were treated to a beautiful symphony as Jacob deGrom threw in the bullpen and showcased that he is fully healthy in preparation for the 2025 season.
There are certain players who, when they enter the cage for batting practice or take the mound to throw a bullpen, other teammates stop to watch.
deGrom is one of those players.
In speaking with a few of deGrom’s teammates after his first bullpen session of the year, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News started with the man who was the catcher, offseason addition Kyle Higashioka.
“Honestly, it was pretty incredible. I think there’s probably only one other guy I’ve ever caught with that kind of command, and you might have heard of him: It was Mariano Rivera. And deGrom was doing it probably 10 miles an hour harder. So, to have that kind of stuff and command at the same time, it’s just really unbelievable," he said. “The first pitch he threw missed by like four inches and he said ‘terrible.’ And then I never had to move my glove again.”
Players also want a glimpse of greatness because they are always searching for that small adjustment. Anything to get a small burst in velocity, or a touch of extra spin, anything in a constant effort to get better.
Grant also spoke with one of deGrom's fellow pitchers to get a peer-to-peer reaction.
"He was dotting everything. The first couple of pitches he was a little quick and then he just was perfect. Like, I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s fun to watch. It comes out hot and effortless," Nathan Eovaldi said.
That's notable considering he's a good pitcher himself.
Lastly, the Bruce Bochy shared his input.
“Well, he really looked healthy. Everything came out fine, the location was good. It was great to see him out there like that. I think everybody was excited to see him," the skipper said. “It’s effortless, isn’t it? And to command it the way he does, it’s just a gift. That’s what I guess elite pitchers do, is have the stuff and the command. It’s like a whip with him. It comes through so easy. I’m still amazed at what some of these guys can do and he’s one of them.”
The ultimate positive news is that deGrom is pitching without pain or hindrance.
This will allow gradual progression through spring, build up his pitch count and fine-tune his mechanics.
“It was a really good bullpen,” the ace said. “My arm path and location felt good. I’ve been working on getting my shoulders more level. It’s pretty close to where I want it. I just want to lock it in.”’
deGrom is throwing fluidly and without pain.
He is on track for Opening Day, a huge development for Texas that could become a reality.