Texas Rangers Superstar Named Third Best at Position by 'The Shredder'
The Texas Rangers are no stranger to having superstars on their roster throughout the history of their franchise.
From Nolan Ryan to Adrian Beltre and Corey Seager, it is an extensive list that contains some of the best players the sport has ever seen, and at one time or another in their careers, they have called Arlington home.
While the majority of the national spotlight lands on Seager, Adolis Garcia, or even Jacob deGrom for the current roster, there is another superstar who brings something to the table that none of the other three provide: health and consistency.
Marcus Semien is a 12-year veteran of MLB. He joined the Rangers ahead of the 2022 season after spending the first nine years of his career with the Chicago White Sox, (then) Oakland Athletics, and Toronto Blue Jays.
Before coming to Texas, Semien was known best for his defense. Manning shortstop consistently, it took until his seventh year in MLB for the veteran to tally an OPS+ better than 100.
Since the beginning of 2018, Semien has been one of the preeminent iron men in the sport. He has played in 1,018 games out of a possible 1,032 in that time while batting .259/.329/.454 with 178 home runs and a 115 OPS+.
The late-career surge in offense has vaulted the veteran up the positional power rankings, with the most recent iteration from MLB Network's "The Shredder" ranking Semien as the third-best second baseman right now.
While Seager, Garcia, and deGrom get the most notoriety, Seager has played only 393 games out of a possible 486 with the Rangers, Garcia has been vastly inconsistent at the plate, and deGrom has spent more time on the injured list throughout his career than he has off it.
Semien has been the backbone of Texas's offense and defense during his time with the team, posting a 111 OPS+ with 38 Defensive Runs Saved since the start of 2022, while playing in all but four games.
Every team needs an unsung hero, and for the Rangers, that moniker belongs to veteran iron man Marcus Semien.