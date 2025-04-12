Texas Rangers Superstar Rightfully Predicted To Be Team MVP This Season
The Texas Rangers are off to an excellent start in 2025, with the franchise finding ways to win despite injuries and a sluggish offense.
Coming into the season, the Rangers were hopeful that they would be able to stay healthy in 2025. Injuries were the main storyline for the team in 2024, and they weren’t able to overcome it.
However, while the team is once again dealing with multiple players out in the starting rotation, they have been able to get strong performances from some of their younger players, who have provided excellent depth.
There is a strong debate about whether the rotation or the lineup is the biggest strength of the team, and that is a good problem to have.
Texas has a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, which is why they could be a true contender in the American League. However, they do have one player who stands above the rest, and has already proven his value to the franchise when they won the World Series in 2023.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently predicted the MVP from each team. For the Rangers, it was their star shortstop, Corey Seager.
“Corey Seager has been slow to get out of the gates and always carries an injury risk with him. But he's a five-time All-Star and two-time World Series MVP. History tells us that he's going to put up Hall of Fame-caliber production when he's on the field.”
This certainly feels like the right choice for Texas, with the talented shortstop being arguably the best player on the team.
Since coming to the Rangers, Seager has been very good with three All-Star appearances and a runner-up for the American League MVP award in 2023.
However, the slugger is known for his slow starts, and he is off to one in 2025. So far, through 11 games, he has slashed .220/.273/.439 with three home runs and three RBI.
Even though a slow start is never ideal, he has been able to hit at least 30 home runs in each of the last three campaigns.
While he might be the best player on the team, there has to be some concern about his durability. He has played just about 120 games in each of the last two years, which is a significant amount of missed time.
With Seager being on the wrong side of 30 years old now, that will be something to monitor.
Even though Texas has a lot of good players, Seager is the one who really stands out. Perhaps a healthy Jacob deGrom might be able to give him a run for the team MVP, but that is a big if.
Until proven otherwise, Seager is definitely the MVP of the Rangers.