Texas Rangers Sweep Chicago White Sox Behind Nathan Eovaldi's Fantastic Start
Nathan Eovaldi struck out 10 and held the Chicago White Sox to one hit and two walks over seven innings as the Texas Rangers completed a three-game sweep with a 2-1 win Thursday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Texas swept the season series against Chicago, 7-0. The Rangers' four-game sweep of the White Sox on July 25 is the last time the club won three consecutive games until Thursday.
Corey Seager's solo homer in the fourth gave Texas a 1-0 lead. They added a run in the seventh on Wyatt Langford's RBI groundout. Andrew Benintendi's homer against Rangers closer Kirby Yates in the ninth pulled Chicago to within 2-1. Yates earned his 25th save despite the home run.
Three thoughts from Thursday's game:
1. Electric Evo
Nathan Eovaldi pitched one of his best games of the season. He held Chicago hitless until Gavin Sheets' leadoff single in the fifth. Eovaldi tied a season-high with 10 strikeouts, which he also recorded against the White Sox on July 24. His one hit allowed over seven innings matches his season-best start when he did the same against San Diego on July 2.
2. Smith, Lowe and Jung
Corey Seager may have homered, but the bulk of the Rangers seven hits came from Josh Smith, Nathaniel Lowe, and Josh Jung. The trio each had two hits and Smith and Lowe had doubles. Lowe doubled and scored an important insurance run in the seventh on Wyatt Langford's groundout.
3. Up Next
The Rangers open a weekend series against the Oakland Athletics with right-hander Jon Gray (5-5, 4.32) facing left-hander JP Sears (10-9, 4.35) at 7:10 p.m. Friday at Globe Life Field.
