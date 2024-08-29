Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers Sweep Chicago White Sox Behind Nathan Eovaldi's Fantastic Start

The Texas Rangers beat up on MLB's worst team, sweeping the season series from the Chicago White Sox with a 2-1 win Thursday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Stefan Stevenson

Aug 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) and third baseman Josh Jung (6) celebrate after the game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) and third baseman Josh Jung (6) celebrate after the game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Nathan Eovaldi struck out 10 and held the Chicago White Sox to one hit and two walks over seven innings as the Texas Rangers completed a three-game sweep with a 2-1 win Thursday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Texas swept the season series against Chicago, 7-0. The Rangers' four-game sweep of the White Sox on July 25 is the last time the club won three consecutive games until Thursday.

Corey Seager's solo homer in the fourth gave Texas a 1-0 lead. They added a run in the seventh on Wyatt Langford's RBI groundout. Andrew Benintendi's homer against Rangers closer Kirby Yates in the ninth pulled Chicago to within 2-1. Yates earned his 25th save despite the home run.

Three thoughts from Thursday's game:

1. Electric Evo

Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi held the White Sox to one hit over seven innings in Thursday's 2-1 win.
Aug 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Eovaldi pitched one of his best games of the season. He held Chicago hitless until Gavin Sheets' leadoff single in the fifth. Eovaldi tied a season-high with 10 strikeouts, which he also recorded against the White Sox on July 24. His one hit allowed over seven innings matches his season-best start when he did the same against San Diego on July 2.

2. Smith, Lowe and Jung

Nathaniel Lowe had two of the Rangers seven hits and scored a run.
Aug 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Texas Rangers first base Nathaniel Lowe (30) hits a double against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager may have homered, but the bulk of the Rangers seven hits came from Josh Smith, Nathaniel Lowe, and Josh Jung. The trio each had two hits and Smith and Lowe had doubles. Lowe doubled and scored an important insurance run in the seventh on Wyatt Langford's groundout.

3. Up Next

Texas Rangers right-hander Jon Gray starts the opener against the Oakland Athletics at 7:10 p.m. Friday at Globe Life Field.
Jul 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws to the plate during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports / Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers open a weekend series against the Oakland Athletics with right-hander Jon Gray (5-5, 4.32) facing left-hander JP Sears (10-9, 4.35) at 7:10 p.m. Friday at Globe Life Field.

You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.

Published
Stefan Stevenson

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

Home/News