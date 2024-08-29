One Of One! Texas Rangers Shortstop Corey Seager Hits Milestone Home Run
Corey Seager may not be in a class by himself, but it doesn't take long to call roll, to paraphrase a famous quote from a legendary Texas football coach about Earl Campbell.
That's especially true after Thursday's game.
The Texas Rangers slugger became the first left-handed hitting shortstop to reach 200 career homers and joined a very select group of Major League shortstops with his 30th homer this season in the fourth inning in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.
In the history of baseball, Seager is only the 15th primary shortstop to reach 200 homers. Primary shortstops must have played a minimum of 50% of their games at short. Two other active players are on the list, including Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien who has 233 homers and has played 55% of his games at short before signing with the Rangers before the 2022 season. The other active player is the Mets Francisco Lindor (242 homers).
Seager leads the Rangers with 30 homers in 2024, second among MLB shortstops to the Orioles Gunnar Henderson. Seager is the third Rangers player to hit 30 or more homers in his first three seasons with the club. He joins Adrián Beltré (2011-13) and Álex Rodríguez (2001-03). Seager's 30 or more homers in is first three seasons with Texas also tie Rodríguez for the most in franchise history with a minimum of 50% of games played at short.
Seager has 11 homers in August, matching his career-high of 11 homers in May. Rodríguez was the last Rangers player with multiple months of 11 or more homers in one season in July and August 2002.
