Texas Rangers Trade Veteran Right-Handed Reliever to Cleveland Guardians
The Texas Rangers have made a Wednesday morning trade with an American League rival.
According to an announcement from the Cleveland Guardians, the Rangers have shipped veteran right-handed reliever Matt Festa there in exchange for cash considerations.
It's the second time in the last several months Festa has been traded by Texas.
Back in January, the team designated him for assignment and dealt him away to the Chicago Cubs. Weeks later, Festa was also DFA by the Cubs and he elected free agency rather than an assignment to Chicago's minor league system.
After departing from the Cubs, Festa wound up back with the Rangers on a minor league deal and was assigned to Triple-A Round Rock to begin the year.
He has been effective there with 14.2 scoreless innings over nine appearances.
Festa was also somewhat reliable for Texas during the 2024 season. He posted a 4.37 ERA and 1.059 WHIP over 18 appearances and 22.2 innings pitched.
He wound up with the Rangers after being designated for assignment by the New York Mets last year, agreeing to a minor league deal last July.
After dominating in Round Rock, Festa was promoted to the big leagues where he contributed some solid innings, however, the Guardians must have offered enough cash to make it worthwhile for Texas to send him over.
He likely will get a shot for Cleveland in the Major Leagues this year and will be under a close microscope from Rangers fans to see if they made the wrong decision by shipping him out of town.