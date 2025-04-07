Texas Rangers Triple-A Prospect Wins Prestigious Award for Impressive Start to 2025
The Texas Rangers are off to a hot start in 2025, with an 8-2 record and impressive young talent rotating into the MLB roster over the past few months.
The Rangers farm system has been improving as well, with some players making their names known lately, especially some who are more unexpected.
Blaine Crim is one of those prospects. A 19th-round pick in the 2019 MLB draft, he has begun to show in recent weeks why he was selected and what he could bring to the Major League roster if given the opportunity.
First off, Crim won the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for his success on the field this week. Over the last seven days, he had a .520 batting average along with four doubles, a triple and nine RBI.
At 27 years old, he continues to work through the minor leagues and has been putting up solid numbers in Triple-A Round Rock. Unfortunately, as primarily a first baseman or designated hitter, he's blocked by Jake Burger and Joc Pederson at the MLB level for now.
With that said, both players have had slow starts to the year, so he could be in line to get some reps in the near future if their struggles continue.
In nine games, he is slashing .460/.524/.730 with seven runs, nine RBI, one home run and five walks to seven strikeouts. His fielding has also improved this season, as he's yet to commit an error.
If he keeps hitting like this, Crim will have a strong case to make the Major League roster. He's proving himself, and Texas may have no choice but to call him up soon if he keeps producing, especially if its offense continues to struggle and needs a boost.
With the way Crim is hitting, he certainly seems capable of providing a spark.