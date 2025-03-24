Texas Rangers Unveil Some Seriously Wild New Food Options at Globe Life Field
Texas Rangers fans who attend games at Globe Life Field this season are soon going to have some very unique new food options to chow down on at the park while taking in some baseball.
As shared to social media by various members of the media including Sarah Blaskovich of the Dallas Morning News, the Rangers have clearly stepped things up a notch in the gourmet department including at least three dishes which prominently feature lobster:
From lobster macaroni and cheese to lobster nachos to just a classic lobster roll, Rangers fans who want to get a little fancy and eat the crustaceans delicacy are in luck.
On top of the lobster, there were several new options that are likely to be a bit more budget friendly while still every bit as delicious.
One item which is sure to be massively popular comes from an already fan favorite stop in the ballpark - Hurtado Barbecue - and it's their new "Big Papa Potato" which features shredded brisket inside a baked potato with butter, cheese, and barbecue sauce.
Kennedi Landry of MLB.com also shared a photo which included a bacon-wrapped hotdog and a barbecued chicken wing along with the lobster roll:
The already iconic two-foot Boomstick Hotdog now has a cousin as well with the release of the Boomstick Burrito, a massive burrito which appears to be coated in a cheese sauce.
Further video from team broadcaster Jared Sandler showed some other unique items including bacon on a stick, a buffalo pulled pork sandwich, cajun nachos, and several new options from Blue Mint Thai & Asian Cuisine:
It's safe to say fans are going to be excited about all the new culinary possibilities they can try out when they go to watch their favorite team take the field in Arlington.
The entire list of cuisine you can find at Globe Life Field can be found at the team's official website here.