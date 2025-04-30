Texas Rangers Veteran Records Unusual Save During His Season Debut in Blowout Win
Perhaps lost in the Texas Rangers blow out over the Athletics by 13 runs on Tuesday night is that a save was recorded, and perhaps even more surprising was who recorded it.
Dane Dunning, making his first appearance of the season, pitched the final three innings of the 15-2 shellacking at Globe Life Field for his first career save.
Though the outcome was never in doubt, relief appearances of at three innings to close out a win register a save, according to baseball rules.
Dunning’s first save came in his 125th MLB appearance. Of those outings, 102 are starts, but he did have 22 relief outings prior to Tuesday, including three holds in 2023.
That statistical oddity likely doesn’t matter much to Dunning.
What is of importance is the right-hander’s MLB return after beginning the season at Triple-A Round Rock before being called up Monday.
Dunning allowed two runs in his first inning of 2025, as the Athletics scored on a walk and Shea Langeliers’ two-run shot. Luckily, the Rangers were up 12-0 before the frame, which ended the night for starter Jacob deGrom, who won his first game since 2023.
Dunning, 30, settled down from there, blanking the Athletics over the next two innings. He struck out three, walked two and gave up four hits in his first MLB game since Sept. 28, 2024.
It’s been a struggle for the veteran for a while now.
One of the bright spots in 2023 on the way to the World Series title, he regressed last season, along with the entire club. He made 26 appearances (15 starts) during an injury-riddled campaign with a 5.31 ERA, which was more than 1.5 runs higher than his 3.70 ERA the previous year.
The struggles continued into spring training, as Dunning was roughed up (10 earned runs in 11 innings) which led to him being outrighted off the 40-man roster on March 25.
Dunning made five starts for Round Rock, going 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA, 21 strikeouts, nine walks and a .278 opponent’s batting average. He began to turn a corner in his last three starts for Round Rock, posting a 3.07 ERA with 17 strikeouts over 14.2 innings.
Dunning returned to Arlington to provide depth for a bullpen that’s been worked extensively lately.
In the six days before Dunning’s arrival, all eight relievers pitched at least twice, with Luke Jackson, Chris Martin and Robert Garcia getting into three games.
A return to the rotation isn’t in the cards anytime soon, but if Dunning can regain his 2023 form, his versatility and experience could be dividends for the Rangers down the line.