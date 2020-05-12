Inside The Rangers
Texas Rangers Victories From 2011 World Series to Air This Week on FOX Sports Southwest

Chris Halicke

FOX Sports Southwest will continue its broadcasts of the classic Texas Rangers games this week.

Victories from the 2011 postseason will be broadcast including the ALCS-clinching Game 6 against the Detroit Tigers and Games 2, 4, and 5 of the World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The broadcasts will also include 2011 Playoff Rewind shows hosted by Rangers broadcasters Tom Grieve, Emily Jones, Mark McLemore, and Dave Raymond. 

The 2011 ALCS Playoff Rewind features interviews with outfielders Nelson Cruz (ALCS MVP) and David Murphy and 1B/DH Michael Young. The 2011 World Series Playoff Rewind will feature interviews with pitcher Derek Holland, catcher Mike Napoli, and 1B/DH Michael Young.

FOX Sports Southwest Broadcast Schedule (May 11-17)

Monday, May 11

  • 3:30 p.m.: Ivan Rodriguez Number Retirement Ceremony, August 12, 2017
  • 4:00 p.m.: Adrián Beltré Number Retirement Ceremony, June 8, 2019
  • 5:00 p.m.: Michael Young Number Retirement Ceremony, August 31, 2019
  • 5:30 p.m.: 2011 ALCS Game 6, October 15 vs. Detroit Tigers (Rangers won, 15-5)
  • 8:30 p.m.: 2011 ALCS Playoff Rewind
  • 9:00 p.m.: 2011 World Series Game 2, October 20 vs. St. Louis Cardinals (Rangers won, 2-1)

Tuesday, May 12

  • 9:00 a.m.: 2011 ALCS Game 6, October 15 vs. Detroit Tigers (Rangers won, 15-5)
  • 12:00 p.m.: 2011 ALCS Playoff Rewind
  • 12:30 p.m.: 2011 World Series Game 2, October 20 at St. Louis Cardinals (Rangers won, 2-1)

Thursday, May 14

  • 5:30 p.m.: 2011 World Series, Game 4, October 23 vs. St. Louis Cardinals (Rangers won, 4-0)
  • 8:00 p.m.: 2011 World Series, Game 5, October 24 vs. St. Louis Cardinals (Rangers won, 4-2)
  • 10:30 p.m.: 2011 World Series Playoff Rewind

Friday, May 15

  • 8:00 a.m.: Ivan Rodriguez Number Retirement Ceremony, August 12, 2017
  • 8:30 a.m.: Pudge Catching Greatness Special
  • 9:00 a.m.: "#10" Michael Young Special
  • 9:30 a.m.: "#29" Adrián Beltré Special
  • 10:00 a.m.: 2011 World Series, Game 4, October 23 vs. St. Louis Cardinals (Rangers won, 4-0)
  • 12:30 p.m.: 2011 World Series, Game 5, October 24 vs. St. Louis Cardinals (Rangers won, 4-2)
  • 3:00 p.m.: 2011 World Series Playoff Rewind

Games will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO on FOXSportsGO.com or the FOX Sports GO app. All times listed are Central Standard Time.

105.3 The Fan Classic Game Broadcast

Saturday, May 16

6:00 p.m.: Texas Rangers Classic Game of the Week presented by Evan Williams Bourbon — 2010 World Series Game 3, October 30 vs. San Francisco Giants (Rangers won, 4-2).

