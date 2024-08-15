Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins: Preview, How To Watch, Listen, Stream
The Texas Rangers are back after a six-game road trip and will start a four-game series with the Minnesota Twins on Thursday at Globe Life Field.
With a 56-65 record and nearly 10 games back in the American League West, it’s probably time to call Texas’ hopes of properly defending its World Series title.
Texas went to New York and Boston and ended up losing four of its six games. The Rangers avoided a sweep against the Red Sox on Wednesday in a 9-7 win that saw Adolis Garcia hit two home runs, rookie Wyatt Langford hit a game-tying home run and Jonah Heim hit the go-ahead home run in extra innings.
If the Rangers had that kind of offense all season, they might not be in this position.
The most likely path for any team in the AL West to reach the postseason is to win the division, as even division leader Houston is not among the top three Wild Card teams.
Entering mid-August, it looks like it will be the Astros and the Seattle Mariners will duke it out while the Rangers watch them from afar, barring an incredible surge.
The Rangers have not officially set starters for Saturday and Sunday. The Twins (67-53) are 4.5 games back of the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central and firmly in the AL Wild Card race.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington
Thursday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest, FS1. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: LHP Cody Bradford (4-0, 3.60)
Minnesota Twins: RHP Bailey Ober (12-5, 3.52)
Friday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network (out-of-market only). Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (4-12, 4.05)
Minnesota Twins: RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (3-3, 3.78)
Saturday’s Game
Time: 6:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: TBD
Minnesota Twins: RHP Davis Festa (2-2, 5.20)
Sunday’s Game
Time: 1:35 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: TBD
Minnesota Twins: RHP Pablo López (11-8, 4.67)
Remaining Series in August
Aug. 19-21: vs. Pittsburgh
Aug. 23-25: at Cleveland
Aug. 27-29: at Chicago White Sox
Aug. 30-Sept. 1: vs. Oakland